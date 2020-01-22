Toastmasters to host public speaking event

The Soaring Eagles Toastmasters Club is open for members of the public to join. -

The Soaring Eagles Toastmasters Club is inviting the public to enjoy its International Speech and Table Topics Club Contest.

It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 25, in the sanctuary Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 4442 Bonnetsville Road, Clinton. Dr. Jacqueline Howard was instrumental in starting the Soaring Eagles Club a few years ago and is looking forward to seeing people at the event.

“We’ll love for anyone to come,” Howard said. “If you like being around positive energetic people and you’re about professional growth or want to learn more in the business profession or personally, this is an opportunity. There is no pressure to join, just come.”

If local contest participants are successful, they’ll move on and compete in a regional contest. From there, there’s also opportunities at the international level. Formed in 1924 and incorporated in 1932, the nonprofit group teaches public speaking and leadership skills through the network. The process involves peer evaluations after members make speeches. Another mission of Soaring Eagles Toastmasters is to provide support and learning experiences.

“You can learn how to be more comfortable talking in front of people,” Howard said about speaking and making presentations in different environments.

Howard added that the event will also help students with college or scholarship interviews. During the process, she said they can get comfortable talking about themselves.

“One of the first things we do at Toastmasters is doing a short speech about who you are,” Howard said about the question that’s often asked during interviews. “It’s a prefect opportunity for anyone.”

Soaring Eagles is open to community members over the age of 18. The group meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, which allows Soaring Eagles to use its facility for meetings and events. Howard said she was introduced to the Toastmasters experience through a club at Fayetteville State University.

“I joined Toastmasters after I retired because I knew there was value in it,” Howard said. “Now, we have one in Clinton and we don’t have to drive far at all.”

The Soaring Eagles Toastmasters Club is open for members of the public to join. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Toast_3.jpg The Soaring Eagles Toastmasters Club is open for members of the public to join.