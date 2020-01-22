Ag Day coming to Expo Center

- In 2018, Olivia Wilmot pets a mule during Sampson County Ag Day. The mules were part of an old-time plowing demonstration by Roy Hatcher, who worked for John Hudson Farms of Newton Grove. - During Ag Day in 2018, Reid Royal was one of hundreds of children who tried out the The Agri-Pride Simulator, a popular interactive exhibit that put users virtually into the seat of a combine to drive it through a field. -

A few years ago, Extension Agent Brad Hardison said he wanted Ag Day to become so big that it outgrows space at the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center.

With more than 900 people making the event a success in 2018, that wish came true. The big day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton — a new location for the event held every other year. Some of the highlights include food trucks, live music, and activities for youths. Admission is free for the public.

“I like the growth — it’s expanding and I like that we’re reaching more people,” Hardison said. “The flipside to that is that I really like the location here at our Extension Center, where we educate people. But it was one or the other, we can stop the growth and stay here or keep growing and reach more people, so we just had to bite the bullet. It was a tough decision to move away from our home at the Expo Center.”

One of the advantages of moving is having more inside space, although there’s no livestock facility at the Expo Center. Temporarily pens will be setup for the animals. The Expo Center will also provide space for people to enjoy the event during inclement weather, especially with the event being held a month earlier than usual. Alternate parking and shuttles will be available, if needed if there’s not enough parking space at the Expo Center.

Along with other extension agents and committee members, Hardison is looking forward to the event. Growing up, he remembers the Ag Expo, a huge gathering for Sampson County.

“The whole county came together to celebrate agriculture,” he said. “I would personally like to see this event grow to be as big as that one was and to keep raising awareness. Our children today, they don’t work in agriculture growing up and they’re not exposed to it.”

Hardison stressed the importance of keeping agriculture on the forefront in Sampson,where the industry is the biggest moneymaker.

Hunter Rhodes, extension agent for agriculture – fields crops and Ag Day committee member, feels the same way.

“Even though we’re a huge ag county, there’s still a very big disconnect between the children versus the adults who have grown up in it all their lives and know about,” Rhodes said. “The kids don’t even think twice about it, so this is a chance for us to get them interested in it.”

Coite said she didn’t grow up in agriculture, but it’s always been a passion for her since she was in college. Before coming to Sampson, she was in Wayne County, which produces a fair that lasts several days. It was a lot of work, but at the same time, there was a promotion of agriculture, awareness and appreciation.

“To me, this is a way for us to do something similar,” she said. “We don’t have to put ten days into it, but we’re just as excited to do that.”

Ag Day began in 2010 and provides entertainment similar to a county fair that’s not available in the area. Some of the attractions include train rides, balloon making, mascots, demonstrations and treats such as ice cream from North Carolina State University’s Howling Cow. Along with activities, another aspect is providing education about agriculture, which is one of many goals at the extension center. The Agri-Pride Simulator is returning as a fun way to learn about crops such as corn, cotton and soybeans. It allows people to feel like they’re driving a combine through fields, while sitting in a mockup cab.

“You get to learn about each one of those crops that are grown here locally,” Hardison said about the popular event. “It’s just an interactive activity for anybody who wants to learn more about it.”

Other educational plans include dairy education and milking on imitation cows, poultry, and many 4-H activities. Eileen Coite, county extension director, said the Ag Day committee is working on adding more to the lineup.

“It’s coming together very well,” Coite said.

New for 2020 is live music and a show from Jerry Carroll, a comedian, courtesy of the Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Also known as “The Willow Spring Wildman,” Carroll tells a lot of agriculture-based jokes. He’s scheduled to perform from noon to 3 p.m. The Pizazz Band is known for playing different genres of music including soul, funk, beach, country and rock. They are set to hit the stage from noon to 3 p.m. Charles Carlisle & the Grandpas will perform bluegrass music from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Plans are underway and Ag Day committee members are seeking volunteers, vendors and sponsors for the event. Sponsorship levels start at $100 and go up to $1,000 or more. Before and during the event, sponsors will also have their logo and names posted on the extension website. Booths are available for government agencies, nonprofits, businesses, political, and food. Hardison said extension is pushing for local vendors associated with the agriculture industry to educate the public about their services.

“The general public really doesn’t understand how agriculture affects their lives, whether it’s three meals a day on the table or someone’s job that’s related to the agriculture industry,” Hardison said. “We want to raise awareness about the agriculture industry.”

For more information about Ag Day and becoming a vendor or sponsor, visit https://sampson.ces.ncsu.edu/sampson-county-ag-day/ or the Facebook page www.bit.ly/2tGLbex

Sampson event outgrows Extension space

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

