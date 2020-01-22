RSMS announces Teacher of the Year

Courtesy photo Gary Hall from Sessoms Jewelry in Clinton, presents Sabrina Webb with her Teacher of the Year ring. - Courtesy photo Sabrina Webb receives Teacher of the Year ring. -

On Jan. 10, at the first Semester Academic Awards Ceremony, Gary Hall from Sessoms Jewelry in Clinton, presented Sabrina Webb with her Teacher of the Year ring.

Webb is in her third year as a sixth grade English Language Arts teacher at Roseboro Salemburg Middle School. She has been teaching a total of 19 years. She chose the teaching profession because of her natural gift with kids.

During her high school years, she volunteered at a daycare center where she realized interacting with children was a natural gift that gave her so much joy. The educator loves working with her sixth grade team of teachers fostering and nurturing student learning. Her love for teaching shows every day in her classroom and in her interactions with students.

We are honored to have Mrs. Webb represent our school and Sampson County teachers.

Honor awarded to Webb