Simulation center coming to SRMC

File photo|Sampson Independent A new training program is coming to Sampson Regional Medical Center for staff members and Sampson Community College students. -

Students from Sampson Community College will get their chance to receive hands-on healthcare training at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

The hospital has announced a new project that has been in the works for quite some time. The two organizations have developed a simulation center set to open its door on the second floor of the hospital within the next month. Sampson Community College (SCC) originated the project idea and the hospital has become a partner with the school as they will house the center in their facility.

According to Sampson Regional Medical Center (SRMC) officials, the center is technologically advanced. It will serve as a location for healthcare training for both organizations. Through the project, medical teams will learn how to function together, while enhancing clinical skills. The project will also serve to help trainees develop skills in areas of communication, behavior, and leadership.

The hospital and the college will benefit from the project as they partake in the simulated training experiences offered by the project. Participants will be immersed in medical scenarios. Some scenarios will involve physiological and neurological symptoms as well as pharmacological responses.

Simulation centers have started to show up in locations across the nation for schools such as John Hopkins, The Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, Emory University of School of Medicine and the Carolinas Simulation Center. Typically, the simulation centers feature training with mannequin-based simulators to provide a doctor-patient learning experience. The lifelike mannequins along with other high-tech equipment provide situations for students and staff members to simulate procedures in a safe learning environment. SRMC will release their methods of training in their simulation center at a later time in the month.

The Cannon Foundation, Inc. awarded the SRMC Foundation grant funding after its application was approved. The grant covered a portion of the cost for equipment for the lab.

“We believe our Foundation provided a well-documented, fiscally responsible plan detailing how our hospital serves the healthcare needs of the community,” stated Sherrill Allen, Fund Development Coordinator for the hospital.

Allen explained how the partnership with the college for the project will create a stronger healthcare workforce for the county.

Lisa Turlington, SCC Dean of Advancement, expressed her gratitude for the hospital and their procurement of the cutting-edge technology involved in the project.

Sampson Community College is as excited about the upcoming project and its potential impact.

“Sampson Community College appreciates the investment The Cannon Foundation has made in this exciting joint venture,” Turlington commented. “The grant helps defray the equipment costs and allows the college to allocate limited state funding to other workforce training needs.”

The Cannon Foundation acknowledged the possible impact the project will have on healthcare within the community.

“The Cannon Foundation supports organizations that strive to make their communities better and values higher education, healthcare, human services and community,” wrote a representative of The Cannon Foundation, Inc.

The hospital has committed to providing excellent patient care and has stated that the unique training system will help them offer quality care to Sampson.

“We are grateful to The Cannon Foundation, Inc. for supporting the Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation and we look forward to this collaboration with Sampson Community College that will offer strong training for future healthcare workers within our community,” Allen expressed.

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony is slated for 4 p.m. on Feb 19.

A new training program is coming to Sampson Regional Medical Center for staff members and Sampson Community College students. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_web1_SRMC-1.jpg A new training program is coming to Sampson Regional Medical Center for staff members and Sampson Community College students. File photo|Sampson Independent

Hospital, SCC partner for training ground