Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 21 — Hilario Eduardo Perez Salgado, 27, of 174 Jerry Hudson Lane, Clinton, was charged with uttering forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretense and uttering forged endorsement. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 7.

• Jan. 21 — Raymond Lindell Pope, 36, of 1299 Pope Road, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Feb. 6.

• Jan. 21 — Benjamen Edward Pearce, 23, of 1020 Amocommon Drive, Knightdale, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting public officer, reckless driving to endanger- wanton disregard and injury to trees/crops/land. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Jan. 24.

• Jan. 21 — Kiara Ceanna Allen, 30, of 539 W. Bay Road, Warsaw, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 10.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

