Habitat to host local ‘Pastors’ Breakfast’

Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is inviting church leaders throughout Sampson County to help two families move into homes.

The organization is hosting its Pastors‘ Breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, 201 Fayetteville St., Clinton. The purpose of the meeting is to educate leaders from faith-based groups about the mission of Habitat, which is to improve Sampson and Cumberland counties by building places to live for first-time homeowners. The first Pastors’ Breakfast was held in Fayetteville and the February meeting will be the second.

Anna Chott, director of faith and community relations, is looking forward to the upcoming event in Clinton.

“At this breakfast, we will be asking for a commitment from your organization to partner with us and help two families who have a great need move into homes,” Chott said. “Our CEO, staff, and volunteers will be cooking breakfast. We hope to see you there.”

Habitat came to Sampson County several years ago by coming to the Williams Street area in Clinton. A groundbreaking to build a house for the Davis Family was held in 2017. A celebration was later held in 2019 when the family moved in. It was the first house built in Sampson County, with grant assistance from the State Employees Credit Union (SECU) Foundation.

Now, Habitat is raising $210,000 to build more houses in Clinton area for two local families. The cost of one home is about $105,000. Through the program, Fayetteville Habitat requires participants to complete 300 hours of sweet equity and attend classes on home ownership and financial literacy classes.

“They’ve been approved by our board, they’re ready to go and they’re in need of housing,” Chott said. “We’re fundraising for the houses right now.”

Chott said Habitat would like to help the families move in as soon as possible. During the Pastors’ Breakfast, Habitat leaders will ask churches and organizations to help provide funding and form partnerships. Along with donations, Chott said some of the assistance may come through volunteering or providing lunches for workers building homes during construction and during events such as the Wall Raising ceremony where community members raise the first frame together.

To RSVP or for more information about the Pastors’ Breakfast contact Chott by email at [email protected] Additional information about Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is available online at www.fayettevillenchabitat.org

Clinton City Councilman Daniel Ruggles places his signature on a board as a volunteer during the Wall Raising Day.

Assistance sought to build homes for families