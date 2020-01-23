NCDOT, Turkey: Progress made on N.C. 24 issues

Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Turkey Mayor Max Pope speaks to community members during a Tuesday meeting. - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Turkey board members review documents during a monthly meeting. -

TURKEY — Town leaders are continuing to make progress toward improving Highway 24 and drainage issues.

During a December meeting, Mayor Max Pope brought up the stretch of highway in the heart of town and concern for motorists. At the time the matter involved clogged drain and ditches, which made a water stream go across the road. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is responsible for the highway and recently fixed several spots.

Keith Jackson, NCDOT highway maintenance engineer for Sampson County, and Robert Vause, NCDOT division maintenance engineer for the region, made a presentation Tuesday about the progress to the Turkey Board of Commissioners.

“We did a comprehensive walkthrough, particularly of the southern side from the railroad tracks, south of 24 and we did identify numerous locations that were the responsibility of DOT,” Jackson said about a meeting with Pope.

Along with improvements, Jackson said NCDOT also spoke about and trying to shift more water toward a nearby creek. Some of the spots mentioned was the corner of Moore Street and Highway 24 and Union Road. Jackson said more work is scheduled for the future to maintain more ditches.

“We’re not quite complete with what we identified as some deficient locations,” Jackson said.

Vause added that working between Highway 24 and the railroad tracks nearby is challenging because of the space and the infrastructure, but the area will be studied more.

“There’s not a whole lot of room in that area there,” Vause said.

Jackson also encouraged residents and Turkey leaders to contact NCDOT if they have any issues regarding roads throughout town.

“We rely heavily on the public to identify locations,” Jackson said about the vast amount of roads to maintain in Sampson County. “We’re a 27-person group, so I rely on that information. We welcome that information to our office about any deficiency. It doesn’t have to be drainage, it can be potholes, drop-offs, or anything related to DOT.”

Turkey commissioners and residents collectively thanked the NCDOT officials for their work.

“We’re excited,” Mayor Pro Tem Rudy Blackburn said.

Pope said a lot of progress was made in a short period time when it came to unclogging storm drains, ditches and other associated tasks. He gave credit to current and former town leaders for their work towards improving the area.

“It has a lot to do with people who where doing things at the right time and it just came together on my watch,” Pope said. “I want to make that perfectly clear.”

Turkey Mayor Max Pope speaks to community members during a Tuesday meeting. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Turkey-Board-Meeting__1.jpg Turkey Mayor Max Pope speaks to community members during a Tuesday meeting. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Turkey board members review documents during a monthly meeting. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Turkey-Board-Meeting_2.jpg Turkey board members review documents during a monthly meeting. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.