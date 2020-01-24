Local leaders help Union

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Felicia Lamb, a member Keathern Missionary Baptist Church, presents a donation to Principal Dondi Hobbs to help with repairs at Union Intermediate School. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Community member Lethia Lee speaks to students at Union Intermediate School. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Joshua McLamb, a member of the Sampson County community, presents a donation to Union Intermediate School. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Community member Lethia Lee talks about helping Union Intermediate School with recovery efforts. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Performance Automotive’s Ingrid Burgess, left, and Terry Lee, right, present a check to Dondi Hobbs for repairs at Union Intermediate. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Town Clerk Cindy Ezzell speaks to Union Intermediate School students. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Teacher Wendy Smith shows appreciation to community members on behalf of the teachers. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Russell Devane, pastor of Royal Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, greets Principal Dondi Hobbs, after giving a donation to the school. - -

As Union Intermediate School works to recover from storm damage, members of the community are showing their support for the students.

Wendy Smith’s fifth-grade class was in the gymnasium preparing for a basketball lesson with gym teacher Tanya Robinson-Freeman when a microburst collapsed a roof over the stage area, when severe weather struck Jan. 13. Under the leadership of Lethia Lee, of Harrells, the students received a special visit from caring people.

She was joined by Cindy Ezzell, town clerk for Harrells; Russell Devane, pastor of Royal Chapel Missionary Baptist Church; Terry Lee and Ingrid Burgess of Performance Automotive (Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram); Joshua McLamb, on behalf of his family; and Felicia Lamb, a teacher at Union Elementary School. Together, they presented checks totaling $1,200 to help replace equipment damaged by the storm.

“In five days, we collected that much money,” Lethia Lee said while showing supporters for the donors. “Just think about what we can do if we had more time. But I wanted to do this in a hurry to let you know that we support you.”

While showing her concern, Lamb said Union Elementary is showing support. She presented a check on behalf of her church, Keathern Missionary Baptist Church.

“We think about you each and every day, even though you’ve grown up, came over here and left us, we still love you and support you in all the ways that we can,” Lamb said.

Lee added that education is important to his business and told school leaders not to hesitate to reach out. McLamb talked to the students about attending the school as a kid, where his mother taught in the classroom next door.

“This school has been a part of my life for many years,” McLamb said. “When I saw it, I thought that we need to help out any way that we can.”

Like McLamb, DeVane also reminisced about being a student at Union Intermediate, 50 years ago. Even before the storm hit, Devane said prayers are always going out to the students. Like many others, he was also thankful no one was seriously hurt.

“Rather you’re riding in a school or sitting in the school,” Devane said to the students.

Principal Dondi Hobbs also updated the students on recovery efforts. With the assistance of Belfore Property Restoration, Sampson County Schools is building a temporary wall for structural support on the backside of the gym. The area is also being prepared for demolition on the exterior wall. Next, the process will continue with engineering drawing, inspections and other procedures to start looking for contractors to rebuild the gym.

Hobbs said insurance will help repairs, but there’s some things it probably won’t cover.

“We may want to think about replacing our bleachers and doing some painting in the gym that’s not going to be covered by insurance,” Hobbs said. “It would have to come from a lot of different fundraisers and help from other places to make that happen.”

She said the school wants to reopen the gym so the students can have a safe place for activities. Many students in the class said it was one of their favorite places.

“Of course, I know you guys are missing it for sure,” Hobbs said. “We’re going to get that back. The guys are working really hard to get it back for us as soon as they can.”

Smith said the donation means a lot to teachers too. Collectively, the students thanked everyone for their donations.

“We know how much our children do love the gym,” Smith said.

