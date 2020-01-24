Phipps donates socks to seniors

Lizzie Phipps continues her project to collect socks for seniors. - Terry Jones receives a visit from Lizzie Phipps. -

Lizzie Phipps is continuing to help seniors throughout Sampson County through a special project.

With the help of local churches, Phipps collected hundreds of items for her “Socks for Seniors.” The latest effort resulted in more than 750 pairs of socks, which were delivered to residents at Rolling Ridge, Southwood and Mary Gran nursing facilities.

“It was such a blessing to have so much support from my community,” Phipps said. “The residents are always so appreciative.”

The Hobbton High School senior created “Socks for Seniors ” three years ago and collected more than 1,800 pairs. This year, Phipps brought her project to Rolling Ridge.

Phipps received support from many churches in the area. The churches included Hopewell United Methodist, Evergreen Baptist, St. Paul Baptist, Piney Grove Baptist, Carr Memorial Christian, Mt. Gilead Baptist, Taste of a Heaven Campground, Maple Grove, Newton Grove Baptist, Newton Grove United Methodist, and Oak Grove Freewill Baptist.

Phipps is also involved in Hobbton High School’s Key Club, a student-led organization with a mission to encourage leadership through service. The organization is participating in an Adopt a Grandparent program, where participants receive a visit and goodies from Key Club members.

She is also involved with the Student Government Association and Health Occupations Students of America — Future Health Professionals, an international student organization which helps prepares students for careers in healthcare.

In 2019, Phipps earned the Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service, signed by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and was honored by the Town of Newton Grove with a proclamation. She also organized a blood drive at Schindler Elevator in Clinton with the assistance of The Blood Connection. More than 50 bags of blood were donated during the day.

