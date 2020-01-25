Daughter seeks father memory at museum

Kimberly Best sees father in the Vietnam KIA Honor Roll Book at the Veterans Museum. -

As I was watching a video on the Vietnam War, the museum doorbell rang. I was at first startled. I am a Vietnam Vet myself and got lost in the video through my own memories.

At the door was a very distinguished woman, who asked if she could come in and get a tour. She had never been and wanted to see if her father was being honored here. Her father, Arthur Best, had been killed in Vietnam. Well, I immediately knew the name, and yes he was in our Vietnam KIA Honor Roll Book in that section of the museum. I knew the name well but had never met any of his family members, much less one of his children, in which there were eight. Best was an Army SSGT from Kenansville and had left his wife and children there, while he answered his Country’s call to serve in Vietnam.

SSGT Best was not to see his family again, as he paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom on April 3, 1971. Never again would he hold his wife and children, and never again would they have their father to lean on in those special times children need their fathers. His sons never got to get all the fatherly advice we all need, and his daughters had no father to walk them down the aisle at their wedding.

His wife, Betty Best, continued to raise her eight children alone here in Duplin County. She is now 90 years young and still lives in the Kenansville area. Kimberly Best, my very distinguished visitor, was only 5-years-old when her father was KIA in Vietnam.

She still holds on to precious memories of him. Kimberly and her siblings honor him by caring for their mother.

Kimberly was very impressed with our Medals of Valor display which contains the medals of those from Duplin County who have made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us in America. She left Duplin County, to go to college, and to work for the Federal Government. Kimberly truly feels she honors her father by doing the very best she can in her important position. Her return trips each month is to help care for the wife of a brave and honorable Soldier to whom we all owe so much.

Father featured in Vietnam KIA Honor Roll Book

By Joe Berne Duplin Veterans Museum

Joe Berne is a retired U.S. Marine Corps MSGT and Vietnam veteran who serves as the Duplin County Veterans Museum curator. New museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments anytime by calling 910-293-2190. Berne can also be reached at 910-265-3679.

