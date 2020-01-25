Veterans Council elects new leadership

Courtesy photo The Sampson County Veterans Council, Inc. recently elected new leadership for the 2020 calendar year. Pictured from left are: Dean Wilson, Secretary-Treasurer; Avon Jones, President; Andrea Goodman, Vice President; Darryl Price, Chaplain and Marshall Thornton, Judge Advocate. The mission of the council is to coordinate, educate and assist veterans in Sampson County. The council board consists of representatives from the various American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts located in Sampson County. -

