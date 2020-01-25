Fundraiser underway for Union

Courtesy Photos Apex kickoff a fundraiser to raise funds for Union Intermediate School. - Courtesy Photos Apex leaders are looking forward to helping Union Intermediate School raise funds after a storm destroyed the gymnasium. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Union Intermediate School students places messages of hope on the gymnasium’s closed doors. -

At Union Intermediate School, a “Do Not Enter” sign is taped on the gymnasium’s door.

For many students, it’s their favorite place in the building. It was closed after a Jan. 13 storm destroyed a large piece of the building. A microburst tore a portion of the roof and a wall near the stage. Sampson County Schools is currently working to restore the gymnasium. In the meantime, the school is receiving support from community members and organizations such as the Apex Leadership Company — a nationwide leadership and fitness fundraising company headquartered in Phoenix.

Before the storm hit, Principal Dondi Hobbs said officials from Apex were at the school to launch a major fundraising campaign.

“There were representatives from the fundraiser organization on site at the time of the event that spurred into action to help our staff and students that day,” Hobbs said.

In a news release, Michael Scroope, owner of the local Raleigh-Durham Apex franchise, said the microburst hit the school just minutes before the Apex Team was to store supplies on the gym stage prior to meeting with the teachers.

“The students playing in the gym acted quickly to get out and thankfully no one was seriously hurt,” Scroope stated. “After this horrific event, the goal and intent of rescheduling the event so quickly is that the students could use the positive impact of our Apex Athletes now more than ever. It is an honor and privilege to partner with our local schools and we hope to offer continued support to the students as well as help them make the most of their fundraising efforts.”

The fundraiser was relaunched and will continue through Thursday, Jan. 30. Funds will be used for needs such as new gym equipment. Hobbs expressed how it’s a great need with Union Intermediate being a Title I school where 95 percent of the students qualify for free or reduced cost meals.

“The Union Intermediate school community rallies around our children, our most precious resource,” Hobbs said.”With this weather event, there will be additional items added to our school needs list.

“Many have asked within the last week how they can help us, so we are reaching out to our community for donations to the school,” she said. “This fundraiser was set to raise funds for technology, library books, and learning program enhancements.”

For support through social media, the district is using the hashtag #UISStrong. Hobbs added that her top priority as the leader of the school is making sure students and staff are safe, in addition to learning.

“I want students to be excited to learn,” Hobbs said. “The school community has been affected by two major hurricanes in recent years, but we are resilient. I see it each day in the happy faces of our students.”

For the two-week program, the theme is “Game On.” The purpose is to encourage students to have a positive influence on the world. The habits the students are learning include Go Getter, Appreciate, Move Forward, Explore, Others First and Now What.

The public may donate to Union Intermediate through Apex by visiting https://myapexevent.com/kag81n. Contributions may also be mailed or dropped off to the school at 1190 Edmond Mathis Road, Clinton, NC 28328.

Apex kickoff a fundraiser to raise funds for Union Intermediate School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Apex-ClintonNC-Photo.jpg Apex kickoff a fundraiser to raise funds for Union Intermediate School. Courtesy Photos Apex leaders are looking forward to helping Union Intermediate School raise funds after a storm destroyed the gymnasium. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Apex-ClintonNC-Photo1.jpg Apex leaders are looking forward to helping Union Intermediate School raise funds after a storm destroyed the gymnasium. Courtesy Photos Union Intermediate School students places messages of hope on the gymnasium’s closed doors. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Gym__1.jpg Union Intermediate School students places messages of hope on the gymnasium’s closed doors. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

Fitness company aiding with storm recovery

By Chase Jordan [email protected]