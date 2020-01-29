‘Go Red’ raising awareness for heart health; seminar set

- Courtesy photo The Women’s Heart Health Seminar is set for Feb. 15 - Courtesy photo Gamma Eta Eta Chapter Inc. of Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc. participate in activities for the Heart Health Seminar last year. -

Green and yellow will temporarily turn to red as the Gamma Eta Eta Chapter Inc. of Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc. prepare to “Go Red” and bring awareness to heart disease. Chi Eta Phi members will host a Women’s Heart Health Seminar on Feb. 15 in honor of Heart Health Month.

The event is set to take place at 10 a.m. and it will last until noon. The seminar will be at Mt Pleasant Baptist Church located on 4442 Bonnetsville Road, Clinton.

Participants interested in attending the event are asked to wear red and get ready to move. Comfortable clothes are recommended since there will be a little exercise at the event. Hands-on CPR training will be available along with blood pressure screening for glucose and cholesterol levels. Admission is free and a brunch will be provided for guests.

Phyllis Carter Goodman, Gamma Eta Eta sorority president, noted that the main goal of the seminar is to educate women and men about heart disease.

“A lot of people think that breast cancer is the leading cause of death for women but it’s not true,” Goodman stated.

Goodman pointed out that according to the Center for Disease Control, more African Americans die on the scene because of the lack of CPR knowledge. That is why the sorority wants to implement CPR training in this year’s event. The hope is to teach people how to do compressions should they ever be found in a situation that calls for it. CPR can be done until professionals show up.

“We want to educate people,” the sorority president added. “The most important part of the seminar is to reach out to women in Sampson County and educate them about heart disease and living a healthy lifestyle.”

The Heart Health Seminar is a signature event hosted by Gamma Eta Eta in Clinton. This year marks the third annual event for the seminar. The group noticed the need in the community for an event of this magnitude.

In March, Gamma Eta Eta will host Kidney Sunday, another signature event. The seminars will talk about kidney disease and how to avoid it. One event will take place on March 8 at First Baptist Church at 900 College St. and the other will be on March 29 on Lisbon Street.

The sorority encourages its members to bring 10 women to the Heart Health seminar.

“We are a multicultural group,” Goodman stated. The president of the sorority hopes to see people of all age groups along with people of all races to come to participate in the event.

According to the State Center for Health Statistics in North Carolina, diseases of the heart were the second leading cause of death in 2018 in Sampson County. A total of 139 deaths occurred during that year. For women, heart disease is the highest leading cause of death in the county with 71 deaths in 2018.

Statistics through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, affecting one out of four people. Risk factors for heart disease include high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking.

According to Robin Palmer, Sampson Regional Medical Center’s Community Wellness coordinator, genetics can indicate if an individual has a risk for heart disease. However, Palmer stressed the issue for those with a higher risk to take steps to make sure they don’t develop heart disease.

The wellness coordinator discussed different steps people can do to stay healthy. Individuals are asked to move more and eat healthy foods. It is important to quit smoking and aim for a healthy weight. Everyone should know their numbers by tracking their blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels so they can inform their primary doctor during visits, she said. Lastly, reducing stress and improving sleep patterns can help reduce the risk of heart disease.

The sorority has made it their mission to help people live healthier lifestyles. The group believes that education is an important component, dedicating themselves to their community and attending various health fairs.

The Chi Eta Phi sorority was founded in 1932 in Washington, D.C., at what was formerly known as Freedmen’s Hospital. The name has changed since then and is now known as Howard University Hospital. A Gamma Eta Eta chapter was started in Clinton back in 2017 by 12 registered nurses.

The Clinton chapter has hosted this event for a couple of years now and has been pleased with the success in the past.

Nettie Wilson-Pernell, member and communications coordinator, said that heart disease hits home for her. She received her first pacemaker at the age of 42.

“I had no idea that I would be getting a pacemaker at 42,” Wilson-Pernell stated. “Age doesn’t matter; it affects everybody.”

Wilson-Pernell wasn’t able to attend last year’s seminar due to illness, but she currently has plans to attend this year.

“You need to be proactive,” the sorority member explained.

There are ways for people to prevent heart attacks and control cardiac levels. The seminar will present those steps and information will be handed out to all who attend.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_GoRed_Facebook.jpg The Women’s Heart Health Seminar is set for Feb. 15 https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_HeartHealthEvent.jpg The Women’s Heart Health Seminar is set for Feb. 15 Courtesy photo Gamma Eta Eta Chapter Inc. of Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc. participate in activities for the Heart Health Seminar last year. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_HeartHealthEvent2.jpg Gamma Eta Eta Chapter Inc. of Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc. participate in activities for the Heart Health Seminar last year. Courtesy photo

Seminar set for Feb. 15

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.