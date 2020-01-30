Sampson Schools honors board members

Sampson County Schools honored board members Tracy Dunn and Sonya Powell. - The Sampson County Schools Board of Education -

During a recent meeting, the Sampson County Board of Education received a round of applause for their contributions to making life better for students and teachers.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy said the district is fortunate that they have to work for a board who loves the students and staff members. The seven members were honored for School Board Appreciation Month for January. The purpose if recognize school leaders throughout the United States.

“This is a wonderful board,” Bracy said. “They care about our staff. They care about our students and I can say by working with them in great detail and length, they give great thought to every decision that they make. They make a lot of sacrifices from their families to come to meetings.”

The board members serving Sampson County Schools are Board Chair Kim Schmidlin, Vice Chair Daryll Warren, Robert Burley, Tracy Dunn, Sonya Powell, Tim Register and Patrick Usher.

Dunn, Powell honored

Kim Schmidlin, chair of the Sampson County Board of Education, honored Board Members Tracy Dunn and Sonya Powell for participating in the North Carolina Schools Board Association’s (NCSBA) Academy for School Boardsmanship. The Academy recognizes participants at different levels for their time in the program. Dunn earned a Certificate of Achievement for completing between 101 and 200 total cumulative hours. Powell earned a Certificate of Distinction, for completing between 401 and 500.

“All of us have the opportunity to receive training every year,” Schmidlin said. “We all have other jobs, duties and responsibilities. Most of us didn’t spend our whole life in education. So, it’s a very important thing that we encourage our board members to pursue education and to learn more about how to be a good board member.”

The NCSBA represents boards of education throughout North Carolina and supports members, superintendents, senior administrative staff and board assistants. NCSBA’s Academy for School Boardsmanship provides opportunities for school board members to meet the requirement of training every two years.

