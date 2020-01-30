Clinton stabvictim facingfelony assault

Terry -

A man discovered in the middle of a Sampson County roadway suffering from stab wounds has been charged with felony assault after another stabbing victim was found, the two having been in an altercation.

Deputies responded to a stabbing victim on South Salemburg Highway, just outside the city limits of Salemburg. Upon arrival, deputies located Rahsawn Hemon Terry, 28, in the roadway with stab wounds.

“Through investigation, it was determined that Terry was actually the suspect in a stabbing that occurred earlier in the same location,” Sampson County Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said. “It was revealed that Terry was a passenger in a vehicle with Johnathan Carr, when an altercation occurred between the two.

“During the altercation, Terry stabbed Carr multiple times inside the vehicle and at some point, Carr received stab wounds as well,” Smith stated.

Terry exited the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle took Carr for medical help.

Terry, whose address was listed as 80 Pridgen Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Smith said Wednesday that Carr was being treated at Wake Med for lacerations received during the incident and is listed in critical, but stable condition. Carr is not facing any charges in connection with the case, Smith said.

Sheriff’s jail reports state that Terry was officially arrested Sunday at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville

He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $150,000 bond.

He has a court date of Feb. 7

A court records search through the N.C. Department of Public Safety shows Terry has prior convictions in Sampson. They date back to 2010, when he was convicted of assault inflicting serious injury and discharging firearm into occupied property, as well as driving while impaired, in 2010.

Terry was sent back to prison for a year for possession of firearm by felon in 2012. He was back in trouble in 2017 for another DWI and driving while license revoked, court records show.

Altercation led to injuries; one charged

