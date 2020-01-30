2020 Census work underway

Dr. La’Chandra Parker makes a presentation about the 2020 Census. - Members of the NAACP participate in a meeting earlier this week about the 2020 Census. - Richard Carr talks about the importance of the 2020 Census. - Lee Byam, president of the Sampson County Branch of the NAACP, encourages the public to be counted. - - Community members receive important information about the 2020 Census. - -

Members and supporters of the local branch of the NAACP are encouraging Sampsonians not to shy away from the 2020 Census so everyone can be counted.

“When this information comes to your house, I can’t stress enough how important it is for you to fill it out and get it back in the mail,” said Lee Byam, president of the Sampson County Branch of the NAACP. “If you have seniors in your home or someone you’re taking care of and they need help completing that form, please do so.”

During a Monday meeting held at First Baptist Church of Clinton, community members received a lot of valuable information about the United States’ 2020 Census and the process involved. Byam’s points of being proactive were later backed during the main portion of the presentation by Richard Carr and Dr. La’Chandra Parker. The mission of 2020 Census is to count every living person in the 50 states, the District of Columbia an five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands).

Carr, projects and communications specialist for Sampson County and is chair of Complete Count Committee for the 2020 Census, which comes every 10 years. Parker is also a member of the committee, and president of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. The Complete Count Committee includes a variety of members of the community.

“The committee is responsible for preparing the citizens for the census,” Parker said. “The goal is to count everyone once, only once and in the right place. Everyone counts.”

The information provides data to officials such as lawmakers, entrepreneurs, and many others to provide services and support. Data from the Census is used for more than $675 billion in federal funding and grants supports state, counties and communities.

“It’s extremely important that everyone is counted because it basically equates to dollars,” Parker said about the money being spent on needs such as hospitals, roads, and other vital programs.

While talking about political matters, Parker discussed how the Census is also used to select how many seats each state will have for the U.S. House of Representatives. Information is also used to make up congressional and state legislative districts.

“It pretty much said there was no change and that time in 2010,” Parker said. “In order for North Carolina to benefit from the Census, we want to make sure we get out, reach those hard to count areas, and get people counted, which is why the committee was formed and why we’re trying to get people the information. We definitely want those numbers to change for 2020.”

According to previous data, the Census participation rate for Sampson County was 60 percent in 2000. In 2010 is was 71 percent. For 2020, some of the target populations are children under 5, military veterans, the homeless, senior citizens, migrant farm workers and renters. While going into more detail, Carr said students 5 and under are often miscounted because they’re in various places such as preschools or daycare. He added that it’s also a problem with homeless people due to them not having established place to live. When it comes to migrant workers, Carr said they have to be counted as Sampson County residents.

“A lot of people don’t understand why, necessarily, but when you think about it, they come and use our resources and they benefit from our tax dollars and the services that we live for are providing,” Carr said. “I think it’s just fair that they are counted to help us get more money. There’s a lot of mixed feelings about migrant farm workers, but it’s for our benefit. They’re part of our society at any given time, so we should count them.”

Carr said the Sampson committee of about 30 people includes seven different subcommittees. Some of them include education, businesses and churches. According to unofficial estimates, there’s more than 600 churches in Sampson County.

“A lot of people still go to church and one of the key things about this subcommittee is that it’s supposed to consist of people who are trusted voices,” Carr said. “The church is still a trusted place, so we really need our churches to engage and be involved in the process because on any given Sunday, they have hundreds and thousands of people coming through those six hundred and twenty-six churches.”

There’s also a push to get major businesses and corporations such as Smithfield involved, which sees about 700 employees. The group also wants small business owners to get involved in the effort. Members of the Committee are encouraging the public to share Census information though Sampson County’s social media outlets such as Facebook or Twitter. Local schools are also engaged by robocalls to residents throughout Sampson County.

Carr also went over security and things the Census will not do such as asking for a Social Security Number, money, bank accounts, credit cards, donations, or support on behalf of a political party. In mid-March, homes throughout Sampson County will receive invitations to complete the 2020 Census. After it arrives, people will have a choice of online or phone for easier access — a first for the process.

A traditional mail copy may be sent, if requested, but Carr said the online is being encouraged to cutback on costs. Carr said participants will literally be a statistic and information is confidential. It was also noted that information shared could not be released for another 72 years.

“One of the questions we get asked is how safe it is to provide this information,” Carr said about providing details. “It very safe and a felony for any Census agent or employee to expose any Census information during or after employment.”

From March through May, Census takers will visit households to visit to update address lists and collect information. Starting in May, Census takers will visit homes that have not completed the questionnaire, and the work will continue through July.

“In between the second week of March and the second week of April, you’ll get four or five invitations to participate in the census,” he said. “We encourage you to fill it out the first time and go ahead and get it over with.”

Next, the Census Bureau will deliver the population counts to the President for the appointments of congressional seats. By March 2021, the Census Bureau will complete redistricting data to states.

During the process, the committee will provide locations for people who don’t have Internet access. Some of the places mentioned included libraries and town halls.

For additional information, visit www.census.gov.

NAACP meeting part of local awareness effort

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

