U Care’s annual fundraiser set for Feb. 21

U Care, Inc. is preparing for its biggest fundraiser to help victims of domestic violence.

The 15th Annual Reverse Drawing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. Proceeds will go toward the organization’s 24-hour shelter, crisis line and associated programs. Tickets are $100 each and 299 are being sold. A single ticket comes with a dine-in-only dinner for two and a chance to win $5,000.

Each year, the special event, described as “reverse bingo,” gives people a chance to enjoy a meal with a friend or loved one. U Care Director Pamela Gonzalez is looking forward to the event, which started as idea in 2005 by the late Brenda Warren, a former board member. During the event, a memorial will be held in her honor.

“This was her baby and her creation,” Gonzalez said about the beloved community member who unselfishly didn’t want to take credit for her work.

The meal will be provided by Lennon’s Catering of Warsaw. Along with an opportunity to win thousands of dollars, the event will include a silent auction and penny social with donations from businesses. For the silent auction one of the big items is two tickets from the Carolina Hurricanes.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with announcements starting at 6:20 p.m. Food will provided by 6:30 p.m. Michael Mozingo, a motivational speaker and entertainer, is the emcee for the event.

Students from Sampson Early College High School’s Beta and Key Clubs are assisting with selling tickets for the penny social. The cost is $20 for a sheet of 25 tickets.

For the half and half, each ticket is $5. Just before announcing the winner of the 300th tickets, all money will counted and split with the winner. The other half will go to U Care’s Emergency Shelter.

Students are also selling last chance tickets for $5 each. Buyers will have a chance to win the 300th ticket, which will be put in the cage with the last nine tickets to become one of the final 10 tickets.

Door prizes will be given to every 25th ticket called for participants present. The event will begin with drawing for the $100 cash prize for pantry or toiletry donated to U Care. Attendees are being encouraged to bring the items to help shelter victims.

According to the latest numbers provided from last year, more than 460 victims of domestic violence or sexual abuse through a 24-hour crisis line. More than 330 calls were made to the shelter. U Care clients were provided a total of 1,384 emergency shelter nights and 3,867 meals. U Care workers helped clients to civil and criminal court for legal relief 245 times. Some of the court matters included civil protection orders and criminal warrants.

More than 90 families stayed in the emergency shelter for a total of 1,104 nights. The average stay was about four weeks. U Care assisted 586 adults and 778 children. From the adult group, 27 were men. Forty-one victims were sexually assaulted and one escaped human trafficking.

Along with a 24-hour emergency shelter, some of the other services include Spanish translation, transportation, emergency financial assistance with medication, furniture and clothing from the organization’s Bee Hive Store in Clinton and Newton Grove.

Gonzalez said the events will help put the organization in a better situation that grants are unable to help with since money takes awhile to arrive. One example of immediate needs are incidents related to Hurricane Dorian. Last year, more than $50,000 was spent on repairs related to flooding.

“Although the hurricane didn’t actually hit here, we got the floods,” she said. “It flooded the basement and that shorted out the heating system and that shorted out the hot water heater. All of that got flooded out and had to be replaced.”

The roof, floor, and wall were also damaged from the storm. While talking about storms, Gonzalez also spoke about how area shelters assisted from different counties assisted each other during the recovery process. Often, victims from other counties seek help from Sampson’s U Care.

Gonzalez said people sometimes question why they should donate to help people outside of county.

“When we can’t help, these are the same counties that pitch in and help us,” she said while referring to the local shelter being shut down because of repairs. “When you get federal or state grant money, you have to agree to do that. You can’t reserve your beds for your county. You have to help victims of domestic violence. It doesn’t matter where they come from. Most of ours come from Sampson County, so our goal this year is to continue to keep working with neighboring counties to make sure victims and children are safe and secure.”

Donations are tax-deductible. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, contact Gonzalez at 910-596-0931. U Care Inc. can be accessed through Facebook by typing “U Care Inc.” in the search bar or by visiting www.ucarenc.com.

Event aids shelter; Warren to be honored

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

