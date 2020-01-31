Main Street awards bestowed

The Sampson County Public Works Department and director Lin Reynolds were bestowed the Public Partner Award for improvements made to the Sampson County Courthouse. - Tonya Parrish, of Royal Gifts and Fine China, was honored with the Extra Effort Business Award, given for efforts to promote and raise funds to move the dowtown forward. - Soaps by Jess received the Best Promotional or Marketing Effort, given to Jessica and Wally Bashlor, for their use of social media and other promotional activities to market their business and the downtown. - Dr. Max Raynor of Professional Eye Care (pictured) and Cary Taylor, owner of the building in which Powell’s Insurance is located, received the Thank You Award for making building improvements that facilitated the DASH Way alleyway project and the installation of murals. - - Angelia Freeman of DIY Sewing received the Bright Idea Award for opening a sewing studio at 206-A E. Main St., above Model Barber Shop in downtown Clinton. - - Frank Butler of Butler & Faircloth Real Estate was honored with the Façade Improvement Award for a project at 301 E. Main St. - - The Legacy Award was bestowed posthumously to Wesley and Arlene Taylor, who had a presence in the downtown since the early 1950s when Mr. Taylor and his father-in-law, Mr. Sanderson, Arlene’s father, purchased 301 Vance St. and several other buildings along Vance Street, establishing Taylor & Sanderson. Accepting the award on behalf of the Taylor family was Ricky Taylor. - - Kay Raynor was recognized as Volunteer of the Year, given to somebody who gives of themselves to help the Clinton Main Street Program succeed in its endeavors. - -

The innovation and determination of business owners in downtown Clinton was placed under the spotlight earlier this week during the annual Clinton Main Street Awards, which seek to honor those who propel Sampson’s seat and its historic hub forward each year.

More than 60 people were in attendance during the annual banquet, held Tuesday at Alfredo’s Ristorante in Clinton.

At the banquet,Clinton Main Street manager Mary M. Rose, who also serves as the city’s planning director, recapped a successful 2019 for the program. Among events organized and sponsored by Main Street were the rebranded Clinton Square Fair, as well as Christmas in the City, Mystery Masterpieces, Brunch & Bows, Small Business Saturday and Downtown Clinton Sweet Stroll.

Rose said the program, through its banquet, wanted to emphasize and praise the contributions of those who make the downtown what it is.

Among those recognized were: Kay Raynor; Frank Butler of Butler & Faircloth Real Estate; Lin Reynolds and the Sampson County Public Works Department; Tonya Parrish of Royal Gifts and Fine China; Soaps by Jess and Jessica and Wally Bashlor; Angelia Freeman of DIY Sewing; Dr. Max Raynor of Professional Eye Care; and the Taylor family, behind Vance Street development, notably Taylor & Sanderson.

Volunteer of the Year

Kay Raynor, a member of the Clinton Main Street Program’s Promotion Committee, was honored as the program’s Volunteer of the Year.

It is the second time Raynor received the award. She was also the 2017 recipient.

Raynor has been an active member of the Promotion Committee. Rose said she is willing to call on downtown businesses for input and assistance in promoting downtown events. In 2019, that included two Brunch & Bows events, one celebrating mothers and the other in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, as well as the first Sweet Stroll. There, she served not only as a committee member but as a “beloved baker.”

Raynor serves as president of the Sampson County History Museum, “diligently working to create an impactful destination” that attracts visitors from around the state to the Clinton Downtown Special Tax District, Rose noted.

Facade Improvement Award

Frank Butler of Butler & Faircloth Real Estate garnered the Facade Improvement Award, given to someone who goes above and beyond to create complementary design improvements to a property that adjoins a city property or public right-of-way.

Butler was touted for his business’ façade improvement project at 301 E. Main St. The building has been a part of the downtown landscape since 1923.

In 2019, Butler worked closely with city staff and the Historic Preservation Commission to develop a new paint color scheme that would be in harmony neighboring properties.

“We thank Frank for these exterior improvements which welcome visitors to Downtown Clinton by way of East Main Street and create a pleasing backdrop for the Milling Around art piece,” Rose remarked.

Public Partner Award

The Sampson County Public Works Department received the Public Partner Award for upgrades to the Sampson County Courthouse.

Public Works director Lin Reynolds and his department “continues to maintain and improve the Sampson County Courthouse and adjacent facilities with care and in keeping with preserving the historic character of these buildings and property,” Rose said in her remarks.

From painting the courthouse, repairs and landscaping, efforts to preserve the Sampson County Courthouse while also creating a visually pleasing property in the downtown were not lost on Main Street officials, Rose pointed out.

”I cannot say enough about Lin Reynolds, his leadership and his common sense approach to working together to the benefit of not just the county, but downtown, and the greater Sampson County area,” said Rose.

Extra Effort Award

Tonya Parrish, of Royal Gifts and Fine China, was given the Extra Effort for giving of herself in helping the Main Street Program succeed in its goals to move the downtown forward, whether through organizing and promoting events or raising funds for projects.

Parrish is a member of the program’s Promotion Committee. Like Raynor, she participated in Brunch & Bows: Celebrating Mom, Small Business Saturday, and the inaugural Sweet Stroll. She also sells Christmas ornaments as part of the fundraising efforts.

“Tonya has also been one of several downtown business owners who adjusted their hours of operation this year, providing additional opportunities to citizens who wish to shop in the evenings and on Sunday afternoons,” Rose stated. “When the retail store beside her business relocated, Tonya was more than willing to assist the Design Committee in decorating the windows of the adjacent building in order to keep this block looking festive and alive.”

Best Promotional or Marketing Effort

Soaps by Jess was lauded by the Main Street Program for its use of promotional events and marketing, specifically social media, which served to drive foot traffic downtown.

“This business is a great example of how to positively market and promote a small business,” Rose said.

Owner Jessica Bashlor serves on the program’s Promotion Committee and has been supportive of special events, including Small Business Saturday Brunch & Bows, where she designed a custom bar of soap for swag bags. Jessica and husband Wally also created activities like “Soapy Saturday” to draw customers, educate them about how how products are made and generally have fun.

“We thank Jessica and Wally for their use of social media and other promotional activities, which not only draw shoppers to their business but to other businesses by spotlighting downtown as a shopping destination,” said Rose.

Bright Idea Award

Angelia Freeman of DIY Sewing received the Bright Idea Award, given to a downtown business or organization which has had just that — a bright idea for a new business, promotion or a way to improve downtown.

Freeman was praised for opening a sewing studio at 206-A E. Main St., above Model Barber Shop. There, Freeman hosts sewing parties, classes, and activities that revolve around sharing her passion and talent for sewing and design, while providing sewing machine access and inspirational music to those who attend.

”From maxi skirts to bowties, many have enjoyed Angelia and her passion for sewing, even posing for group photos exhibiting their fashion creations in front of the Milling Around art piece,” said Rose.

Thank You Award

The Thank You Award, bestowed to any cause, person, business or organization that the Clinton Main Street Program wishes to recognize, went to Dr. Max Raynor and Cary Taylor.

Raynor, owner of Professional Eye Care, and Cary Taylor, owner of the building in which Powell’s Insurance is located, improved their respective buildings, in between which the Dash Way alleyway project and murals by Sarah Rushing are now located.

Along with upgrading their facades, the men permitted Main Street officials to hang the murals, tie into power for lighting and improved landscaping adjacent to both their properties.

“Many thanks to each of you for helping us make Downtown Clinton’s first alleyway project a great success along with other partners,” said Rose, who hinted at “more to come“ in the Spring of 2020.

Legacy Award

The Legacy Award was presented posthumously to Wesley and Arlene Taylor for being stalwarts in Downtown Clinton, assisting in its early development. The award was presented to Ricky Taylor, with many of the Taylor family in attendance.

Wesley and Arlene Taylor had a presence in the downtown since the early 1950s, when Wesley Taylor and his father-in-law, Mr. Sanderson, Miss Arlene’s father, purchased 301 Vance St. and several other buildings along Vance Street. They came from Lenoir County and chose to invent in Clinton which they made their home.

Wesley was very involved in First Baptist Church, while Arlene served as secretary for the Clinton Development Corporation for many years.

Early on, she was the only woman involved in the organization, which initially purchased property to create and develop needed parking lots for downtown. It was the nonprofit corporation that requested the City of Clinton create a Municipal Service District, in which they as property owners would be taxed additional dollars to maintain and promote the historic center of the community in a time when downtowns throughout the country were in decline.

“Would we be where we are now without these forward thinkers?” Rose queried.

Also recognized during the annual banquet was 2018 NC Main Street Champion, the Downtown Dash Committee, for their contributions to beautifying Downtown Clinton as well as their final contribution of $10,871, which funded Clinton’s first alleyway improvement project, appropriately named Dash Way.

The Downtown Dash 5K, 10K and Fun Run was held in conjunction with the Court Square Street Fair for many years. Each year, the Downtown Dash Committee would contribute proceeds from the event to a special project or addition to the downtown, including new bicycle racks, a “Welcome to Downtown Clinton” sign and picnic tables at the City Market.

During the banquet, the Sampson County History Museum also was presented a check for $1,692, proceeds from carriage and hayride ticket sales during the annual Christmas in the City event.

The Sampson County Public Works Department and director Lin Reynolds were bestowed the Public Partner Award for improvements made to the Sampson County Courthouse. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Lin-Reynolds-Public-Works.jpg The Sampson County Public Works Department and director Lin Reynolds were bestowed the Public Partner Award for improvements made to the Sampson County Courthouse. Tonya Parrish, of Royal Gifts and Fine China, was honored with the Extra Effort Business Award, given for efforts to promote and raise funds to move the dowtown forward. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Tonya-Parrish.jpg Tonya Parrish, of Royal Gifts and Fine China, was honored with the Extra Effort Business Award, given for efforts to promote and raise funds to move the dowtown forward. Soaps by Jess received the Best Promotional or Marketing Effort, given to Jessica and Wally Bashlor, for their use of social media and other promotional activities to market their business and the downtown. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Soaps-by-Jess-Jessica-and-Wally.jpg Soaps by Jess received the Best Promotional or Marketing Effort, given to Jessica and Wally Bashlor, for their use of social media and other promotional activities to market their business and the downtown. Dr. Max Raynor of Professional Eye Care (pictured) and Cary Taylor, owner of the building in which Powell’s Insurance is located, received the Thank You Award for making building improvements that facilitated the DASH Way alleyway project and the installation of murals. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Max-Raynor.jpg Dr. Max Raynor of Professional Eye Care (pictured) and Cary Taylor, owner of the building in which Powell’s Insurance is located, received the Thank You Award for making building improvements that facilitated the DASH Way alleyway project and the installation of murals. Angelia Freeman of DIY Sewing received the Bright Idea Award for opening a sewing studio at 206-A E. Main St., above Model Barber Shop in downtown Clinton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Angelia-Freeman-DIY.jpg Angelia Freeman of DIY Sewing received the Bright Idea Award for opening a sewing studio at 206-A E. Main St., above Model Barber Shop in downtown Clinton. Frank Butler of Butler & Faircloth Real Estate was honored with the Façade Improvement Award for a project at 301 E. Main St. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Frank-Butler.jpg Frank Butler of Butler & Faircloth Real Estate was honored with the Façade Improvement Award for a project at 301 E. Main St. The Legacy Award was bestowed posthumously to Wesley and Arlene Taylor, who had a presence in the downtown since the early 1950s when Mr. Taylor and his father-in-law, Mr. Sanderson, Arlene’s father, purchased 301 Vance St. and several other buildings along Vance Street, establishing Taylor & Sanderson. Accepting the award on behalf of the Taylor family was Ricky Taylor. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Wesley-Taylor.jpg The Legacy Award was bestowed posthumously to Wesley and Arlene Taylor, who had a presence in the downtown since the early 1950s when Mr. Taylor and his father-in-law, Mr. Sanderson, Arlene’s father, purchased 301 Vance St. and several other buildings along Vance Street, establishing Taylor & Sanderson. Accepting the award on behalf of the Taylor family was Ricky Taylor. Kay Raynor was recognized as Volunteer of the Year, given to somebody who gives of themselves to help the Clinton Main Street Program succeed in its endeavors. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Kay-Raynor.jpg Kay Raynor was recognized as Volunteer of the Year, given to somebody who gives of themselves to help the Clinton Main Street Program succeed in its endeavors.

Improvements, promotion, legacy honored

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.