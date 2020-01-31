Gala set for Garland native’s project

Dr. Johnnie Sexton, a Garland native, was recently honored for his work with deaf children during the 20th Annual Oticon Focus on People Awards. - Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy honors Dr. Johnnie Sexton during the town’s Unity Ceremony. -

Garland native Johnnie Sexton is ready to celebrate a major milestone in his life after many years of helping children with hearing challenges.

The audiologist and founder of The CARE (Counseling, Audiologic Rehabilitation and Education) project is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of organization with a fundraiser set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Cape Fear Country Club, 1518 Country Club Road, Wilmington.

The nonprofit’s mission is to help bring hope to to families who have children and/or adults with hearing challenges through counseling experiences aimed at the processing of the emotional stages of grief.

“It’s an amazing dream come true,” Sexton said. “I had this single tiny idea that families who have a child deaf or hard of hearing really need the emotional support that they don’t get. It went from an idea in my head to a reality.”

To celebrate that dream in a new decade, the theme for the 21 and over celebration is “The Roaring ’20s” featuring champagne, heavy hors d’ouevres, Broadway-style show, music from a DJ, dancing, tin-type portraits, vintage cars, and a live auction.

The auction will feature diamond and blue topaz jewelry custom-designed by Star Sosa; a dinner for 20 from Catch the Food Truck; private chef’s dinner from Pine Valley Market; one-week vacation at a Bald Head Island beach house; golf and children’s package; and a new hearing-impaired American Girl doll.

According to a news release, CARE organizers said attendees are more than welcome to wear “Flapper dresses, rolled stockings, and long necklaces welcome for the ladies, alongside straw hats, spats, and zoot suits for the fellas.”

“They don’t have to, but they’re encouraged,” Sexton said with a chuckle.

CARE started in southeastern North Carolina and is now impacting the world with events such as family retreats to help families. As an audiologist, he saw firsthand the effects that rearing a child who is deaf or hard-of-hearing could have on a family. Medical technologies and education may help a child get through life on a day-to-day basis, but the emotional strains of dealing with it always wasn’t covered.

“It’s an overwhelming and humbling feeling to realize that the little dream that I had is apparently a big dream that families around the world had and now their dreams can come true through these experiences.”

During the last 10 years, CARE expanded its reach by teaching professionals about the importance of active listening with their clients/patients and validating their emotional state. They also address the grief associated with hearing loss for individuals, families, communities, professionals and pre-professionals. By hosting annual retreats for families, participating in workshops and traveling worldwide to become accessible to those in need of their services, CARE provides a strong support system within family and community.

Sexton was named the 2018 National Audiologist of the Year during the 20th Annual Oticon Focus on People Awards, a program honoring people with hearing loss and care professionals. After graduating from Garland High School in 1973, he continued his education and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Carolina University and his doctorate in audiology from A.T. Still University’s Arizona School of Health Sciences. During his college years, he volunteered in a preschool class for deaf children.

After leaving college, Sexton focused on pediatric/educational audiology service development, implementation and management and served on a team to design the early intervention system for audiology in North Carolina, which also includes the newborn hearing-screening program from 1999 to 2001.

He credits a lot of his success to growing up in Garland, as the son of John and Fern Sexton, who will be front and center at the upcoming gala.

“I was born in the 1950s, so your world is as big as your town,” he said. “Back then, there was no Internet and there was access to the world. It was always a dream of mine to see the world and to help other and I got that from my parents. Getting an education was huge growing up and going to Sampson County schools was a window to the world. Education will take you to a new place and a place where you can dream.”

Sexton also acknowledged teachers for opening those doors as well.

“I feel very blessed to have grown up in Garland, North Carolina where it was a simple time and everyone was family. All of those people put me in a position to jump off the edge and fly.”

For more information, contact Sexton by email at [email protected] or 910-233-0994. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tcpgala2020.eventbrite.com and will also be available at the door.

