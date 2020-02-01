A Clinton man with a history of drug convictions is in trouble again on drug-related offenses, facing 15 felony counts in a Sampson County Sheriff’s investigation.

Jessie Kahem Henry, 29, of 469 Ezzell Road, Clinton, was charged with seven counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two counts of selling cocaine and two counts of delivering cocaine.

He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $250,000 bond.

The arrest was part of a probe by the Sampson County Special Investigations Division, whose agents received a complaint into the sale of narcotics and began investigating in 2019.

They obtained warrants in the case and arrested Henry at an address on Auctioneer Road, Clinton.

Henry has a history of drug convictions in Sampson and Duplin counties, dating back to 2012, according to N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) records.

He was convicted that year of selling and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance in Sampson. He received a suspended sentence. In 2014, he was convicted again of selling a Schedule II controlled substance, this time in Duplin, receiving another suspended sentence.

In 2017, he was again convicted in Sampson on felony drug charges, including multiple counts of selling and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, as well as selling and delivering a Schedule VI controlled substance and attempted trafficking in of opium or heroin, court records show.

Again, he received a suspended sentence and probation, however that probation was revoked when he got into trouble. He was ultimately sentenced to three months in prison, from August to November 2018.

His probationary status was listed as inactive on the NCDPS website.

Henry https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_henry.jpg Henry

Probe leads to 15 counts on recidivist

By Chris Berendt [email protected]