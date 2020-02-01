Rotary kids attend leadership event

Courtesy photo A total of 10 Sampson County 11th grade students were selected to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) Conference at Trinity Center in Pine Knoll Shores on Jan. 24-26. RYLA students participated in presentations, activities and workshops that covered a variety of topics including: leadership fundamentals and ethics, communication skills, problem solving and conflict management and community and global citizenship. Those attended RYLA were Zachary Lucas, Jalyssa Hobbs, and Olivia Gillespie from Clinton; Yadira Paz Martin and Imeida Gonzalez from Sampson Early College; Anna-Cater Meyer from Hobbton; Jennifer Gomez and Leonilla Garcia from Union; Heather Norland from Midway; Winnie White from Mintz Christian Academy. Also pictured are Dr. Ken Benton, President of Clinton Sampson Rotary Club; Candace Taylor, President, Larry Barnes, President- Elect, and Cary Taylor, Past President of Clinton Rotary Club. -

