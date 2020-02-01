Wright’s work with district continues

Attorney Ben Wright offers legal advice to the Sampson County Board of Education. - Wright -

Attorney Ben Wright is looking forward to helping the Sampson County Board of Education with legal matters in 2020.

The board recently approved another at-will contract for Wright during a recent meeting. He began working for the district in the 1990s and owns a family law office in Clinton.

“I certainly enjoy working with the Board of Education,” Wright said about spending 24 years with different members over the years. “I’ve learned a lot since I first starting doing education law with the board in 1996. I find that with board members changing, I don’t think we have a single board member who was a board member in 1996, I found it helpful to have some institutional knowledge. As a result of being the board attorney for so long, I think it’s helpful to the board in some situations.”

Wright is a native of Sampson County and grew up with eight other children raised by the Rev. and Mrs. Dennis T. Right, a Baptist minister. The family moved to the Roseboro community in 1966 when Wright was a sixth-grader. He is a product of Sampson County Schools and graduated from Roseboro-Salemburg High School in 1973, before there was a Lakewood High for students in western Sampson County.

He continued his education at Campbell University where he earned a bachelor’s in social sciences with a concentration in history. A few years later, Wright received his juris doctorate from the Campbell University School of Law, before passing the North Carolina Bar Exam.

In addition to serving Sampson County Schools, Wright was also an part-time instructor at Sampson Community College, a local advisory board member for the United Carolina Bank and RBC Centura, and former attorney for the Town of Turkey.

Some of previous leadership experiences involve serving as the president of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club, Fourth Judicial District Bar Association, Campbell Alumni Association and the Sampson County Bar Association.

He is married to Tonya Jones, a native of Salemburg. Together, they have three children, Benjamin Lee Wright Jr., Rebecca Wright, and Jonathan Wright.

Along with other board members from Sampson Schools, Dr. Eric Bracy said he’s looking forward to continuing to rely upon counsel from Wright.

“Mr. Wright has served as the Board Attorney since 1996 and is committed to assisting the district in furthering our goals,” Bracy said. “We are fortunate to be able to turn to him for legal advice in our decision-making.”

Attorney Ben Wright offers legal advice to the Sampson County Board of Education. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Wright_2.jpg Attorney Ben Wright offers legal advice to the Sampson County Board of Education. Wright https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Ben-Wright__1.jpg Wright

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.