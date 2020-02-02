‘Milling Around’ panel restored

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Artist Heidi Lippman takes pictures of a restored panel, recently installed by Chris Webber of AMCO Metal Products. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council, looks at a recently installed panel for ‘Milling Around’ in Clinton. Also pictured is Chris Webber of AMCO Metal Products. Webber was assisted by Alex Lazo and Isriel Guintero. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Artist Heidi Lippman spends time visiting Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent A new panel for the Milling Around public art piece was recently installed in downtown. - -

Artist Heidi Lippman smiled as she walked around her masterpiece in downtown Clinton. It’s been a while since she visited Sampson County after creating “Milling Around,” a colorful mix of colors on free-standing curved glass in the heart of the city.

“It’s very special because of the way the light is used on it,” Lippman said. “If you see it late in the day, you see that the shadows are colored. The only thing that I don’t like is that it’s way down here and I don’t get to see it.”

Lippman traveled from Maryland Friday with her husband Steve for restoration from unknown damage. She was selected to create seven tempered glass panels depicting millstones once used in the old water-powered grinding days. It’s estimate that at least 200 systems were in Sampson County and John Sampson, the area’s namesake, owned a gristmill near the Beaver Dam Branch. It became a focal point and Clinton grew around the mill.

“It was quite a process putting it together,” he said. “I remember going with her to Germany to look over it.”

The art project was installed in 2012 to help promote public art in downtown Clinton. Grants and private donations were used to fund the public art piece and surrounding plaza. Funding was provided by grants from the North Carolina Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and others.

“It’s a combination of silk-screening and hand painting,” Lippman said. “It’s translucent, transparent, and opaque. Maintenance only every eight years is not so bad.”

In July 2019, the City of Clinton and the Sampson Arts Council announced plans to restore the panel closest to College Street after it was damaged. The city and the Arts Council was assisted by AMCO Metal Products, Inc., a commercial glass and glazing contractor based out of Gaithersburg, Md. AMCO shipped the panel in a custom crate across the sea to Mayer of Munich in Germany — the original fabricator of the It’s one of the world’s premiere fabricators of stained glass and other glass artwork. The restoration process took several months to complete and the cost is being covered by insurance.

Peter Butler was also pleased to see the restoration. He was a committee member for the $130,000 project, which took several years of planning before Milling Around was erected. Several artists were considered, but Lippman was the final choice. Before her work in Clinton, she completed a glass wall project in Silver Springs, Md., which captured the attention of board member Steve Stefanovich and other involved in the process.

“I think it looks terrific,” Butler said. “It was a very unhappy day to discover that it was damaged. It’s wonderful to have it back and I feel the town did itself proud in installing this.”

Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council, was glad Lippman came down to oversee the restoration.

“She’s done a great job with getting every lined up for the restoration,” Donatelli said. “We appreciate her help.”

Lippman hopes her work will last forever to represent the heritage and people of Sampson County.

“It’s fantastic and the way the town has accepted it is wonderful,” Lippman said. “They use it as a special place to come and have their pictures taken. It has a lot of meaning to them. That’s wonderful and they used the whole concept and it’s rare that you see that happen. It’s become a symbol for them.”

Artist Heidi Lippman takes pictures of a restored panel, recently installed by Chris Webber of AMCO Metal Products. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Mill_1.jpg Artist Heidi Lippman takes pictures of a restored panel, recently installed by Chris Webber of AMCO Metal Products. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council, looks at a recently installed panel for ‘Milling Around’ in Clinton. Also pictured is Chris Webber of AMCO Metal Products. Webber was assisted by Alex Lazo and Isriel Guintero. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Mill_3.jpg Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council, looks at a recently installed panel for ‘Milling Around’ in Clinton. Also pictured is Chris Webber of AMCO Metal Products. Webber was assisted by Alex Lazo and Isriel Guintero. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Artist Heidi Lippman spends time visiting Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Mill_2.jpg Artist Heidi Lippman spends time visiting Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent A new panel for the Milling Around public art piece was recently installed in downtown. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Mill_4.jpg A new panel for the Milling Around public art piece was recently installed in downtown. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

Original artist Lippman oversees restoration

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.