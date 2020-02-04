Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 31 — Adonis Lee Toomer, 29, of Ella Lane, Turkey, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, careless and reckless, communicating threats, speeding and driving while license revoked. No bond set; court date is March 11.

• Jan. 31 — Dumercio Souffrant, 71, of 202 McCullen St., Mount Olive, was charged with false report to police station. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 20.

• Jan. 31 — Jesse Wayne Whitted, 35, of 201 Shamrock Drive, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and open container. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Feb. 20.

• Jan. 31 — Quinn Alexander Peterson, 32, of 56 Roosevelt Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and assault on a female. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Feb. 18.

• Jan. 31 — Donald Ray Locklear, 39, of 6787 Pine Ridge Road, Faison, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Feb. 18.

• Feb. 1 — Amanda Gene Rose, 39, of 181 Dollie Lane, Autryville, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. No bond set; court date is Feb. 17.

• Feb. 1 — Jody Marie Rinehart, 40, of 2309 Norwood Lane, Goldsboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Feb. 7.

• Feb. 1 — Juanita Askew, 22, of 205 MLK Ave., Whiteville, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 6.

• Feb. 2 — Daniela Reyes, 20, of 57 Grandma Lane, Autryville, was charged with simple assault and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is March 5.

• Feb. 2 — Bobby Allen Bryant, 38, of 892 Overland Road, Clinton, was charged with probation violation and resisting public officer. Bond set at $11,000; court date is Feb. 6.

Incidents/investigations

• Feb. 1 — Rogelio Jimenez of Clinton reported that dogs killed his goats, valued at $1,350.

• Feb. 1 — Marco Perez of Newton Grove reported wires cut on a golf cart and batteries removed. Damage estimated at $100. Batteries valued at $720.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

