Local prayer group offers ‘connection’

For some people, making it to church isn’t always easy and for others, it may seem impossible. A local Christian group, The Prayer Connection, started 20 years ago with a mission to bring the church to those who were unable to get there.

Founders Eloise Brewington and Sudie Simmons started the group after visiting a woman who was sick. The woman spoke to Brewington and Simmons telling them she missed Sunday School, but there was no way for her to go and attend. The founders of The Prayer Connection group decided to find a way to bring the service to her. From there, the project grew into a prayer group that is still intact today with some of the same members and some new ones.

The prayer group travels all across Sampson County and sometimes beyond to places like Lumberton, Fayetteville, Wilmington, Dunn and more. According to Farrell Carter, a member since the start, the group goes anywhere they are called to as long as the trip can take place in a day.

Carter noted that the group contains around 20 to 25 people but not everyone can make it to every home service. No matter what, the group always has people willing to step up and get things going.

Aside from providing a church service, the group also does whatever they can to help out those in need. When someone they know is sick, they try to provide them with a love offering. They might help to find a way to get them some food or something else they might need. The funds for the group are strictly donations. Individuals and businesses in Clinton make donations to the group so they can create these little offerings.

“If someone is sick, we try to take them a little love offering,” Wanda McNeill, another active member of the group, stated. “We let those who are unable to go to church know that they are loved and cared about.”

McNeill joined The Prayer Connection after she saw how much it affected her friends that were a part of the group. She explained that her friends seemed so ecstatic about being a part of something meant to help others. She joined up and has been a big part of the group ever since. She handles talking to people about donations. Most of the business that donates do so every year. McNeill broke her leg recently though and will have to stay home while she recovers. There is a prayer chain where members give other members a call to see how they’re doing. Many have already checked in with McNeill to make sure all was well.

The group’s primary focus is to provide an opportunity for fellowship. They meet at a local nursing home two Tuesdays out of the month and the other two Tuesdays in the month are scheduled for in-home services. Different speakers will come to these services. There are a few different activities everyone does together including singing and perhaps dancing. McNeill explained that some services might involve musical guests such as the New Bethel Quartet. Time is spent singing or laughing and enjoying the company.

Carter also noted that deacons from different churches come to the gatherings to give service to the participants. Reverend Ricky Jacobs works with the group quite often.

Every year around Christmas, the group sets the goal of creating 200 fruit bags for shut-ins. The bag is a brown paper bag, similar to what might be seen as a lunch bag. Members work together to make the fruit bags, adding an emblem to the bag. Next, they put all the contents in the bag then tie red and green ribbons around the outside to add Christmas colors. The contents include an apple, oranges, little cakes and nabs. Sometimes raisins and peppermints are included in the gift offering. According to McNeill, the bags go to the elderly people and they don’t expect much and when they get this fruit bag they’re thrilled. It seems to make their day. Without donations, the prayer group would be unable to provide these bags.

“God has really blessed us with some local caring people who have given to us unselfishly in the way of monetary donations,” McNeill expressed. “The Prayer Connection is so blessed to have people out there who care enough to donate to the cause.”

She is thankful for the people who want to help and want to provide for others.

Some people are on a limited income and the group finds it important to reach out to those people and give them something to let them know they are cared for and someone is looking out for them. Other times, the group just tries to be there for anyone going through a hard time who may need some support and perhaps some prayer.

The Prayer Connection visited Becky Spell Vann around 14 years ago according to Vann. They helped her through hard times and now she participates in some of the home visitations.

“They’re a powering group,” Vann stated.

Towards the end of every year, the group gets together for a Christmas dinner. The members discuss all the good they have been able to do throughout the year. Usually, two people keep a record of all the offerings they were able to give out. In years past, before money got tight, the members used to pick out people they wanted to provide a present for. Christmas gifts would always go to someone going through a hard time or someone who didn’t have anyone in their life. McNeill admitted that times are tough these days and they can no longer continue the old tradition.

“Some people at senior centers don’t have people to come to visit them, so we stop by and occasionally give them presents,” Carter added. “We’re always giving.”

The presents generally include items they need.

The Prayer Connection has always been well received according to McNeill.

“This is a way of making sure people who down know that they are loved,” McNeill added.

As years continue, the group narrows down and is always looking for new members to join the cause. Anyone interested in joining The Prayer Connection can contact McNeill at 910-990-9029.

Outreach brings church to people’s home

