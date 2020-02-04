NC troopers visit Plain View students

Courtesy photo A group of Plain View Elementary School students with local N.C. Highway Patrol troopers during a visit last week at the school. - Courtesy photo Sampson County troopers and students at Plain View enjoy a basketball game on Jan. 31. - Courtesy photo The basketball court at Plain View Elementary was filled with elementary school students and the troopers who protect them. - Courtesy photo The N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson County, including First Sgt. B.D. Smith and Sgt. D.K. Pearson, as well as Troopers K. Smith, L.M. High Jr., R.K. Williams and F.B. Bautista, told Plain View Elementary students during a recent visit that law enforcement officers are there to help. - - Courtesy photo Sampson County troopers imparted the importance of highway safety to elementary school students, while urging them to continue excelling inside and outside the classroom. - - Courtesy photo Trooper K. Smith gives a ‘high-five’ to a student on their way out of Plain View Elementary. - - Courtesy photo Sgt. D.K. Pearson, and Troopers F.B. Bautista and Trooper K. Smith exchange ‘high-fives’ with students at Plain View. - -

Troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson County recently celebrated success at Plain View Elementary School, visiting fourth- and fifth-grade students who excelled during the month in the Positive Behavior Intervention System (PBIS).

The PBIS system is designed to motivate students to do well in school, and award those who have had no disciplinary actions against them during the year. Students are evaluated in the system daily and rewarded for good behavior, completing homework, being prepared for class and other traits that constitute student excellence.

During the Jan. 31 visit, troopers talked with students about the importance of that good behavior, as well as imparted knowledge about highway safety, including wearing seatbelts and requesting help from law enforcement when needed.

Troopers also took time out of uniform to play basketball and kickball with students as part of their reward. After celebrating with the students on the playground, members in uniform gave all students “high-fives” as they were dismissed from school for the weekend.

Sampson County troopers in attendance included First Sgt. B.D. Smith and Sgt. D.K. Pearson, as well as Troopers K. Smith, L.M. High Jr., R.K. Williams and F.B. Bautista.

While speaking with the students, Pearson stressed how crucial relationships between law enforcement and those they protect truly are. Above all else, officers are there to help — and they’re real people like everybody else.

“The most important thing to remember is that we are normal people so, each and every one of you can approach and talk to any of us anytime,” said Pearson. “It doesn’t matter if we are dressed like we are now, or if we are in uniform. Please do not be afraid to talk to us because we are always here to help you if needed.”

Plain View Elementary Principal Melanie Smith, the wife of First Sgt. B.D. Smith, thanked the troopers for visiting the school, and spoke on the positive, lasting impact spending that kind of time with students can have for the future.

“It is extremely important for students to meet positive role models such as these law enforcement officers and to realize that other members of the community outside the school setting care about their academic work and behavior at school,” said Smith.

First Sgt. Smith agreed, saying it was time well spent.

“If the time we spent with these students outside on this cool afternoon positively impacted at least one student it was well worth it,” he stated. “As Sergeant Pearson stressed to the students, we are always here to help. This is just another example of our members going above and beyond their duty to have a positive impact on the community.”

Patrol engages with pupils in excellence program