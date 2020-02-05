Smith resigns from Garland town board

Commissioner S.J. Smith gets sworn in during a 2017 meeting. He was assisted by supporters Mary Brown and Clerk Pam Cashwell. - Commissioner S.J. Smith reviews documents with former Mayor Pro Tem Haywood Johnson. -

GARLAND — After many years of service to the town as a commissioner, S.J. Smith is stepping down from his leadership position.

During a special meeting held Monday night, Mayor Winifred Hill Murphy presented Smith’s letter of resignation, citing health matters for the reason. Smith said the decision came with deep sorrow.

“I’ve have been with the town 40-plus years as a town employee and a commissioner,” Smith stated. “It’s time for me to concentrate on my health. I do thank all fellow commissioners past and present for the opportunity to work towards the needs of our town.”

As a commissioner, Smith assisted town leaders with infrastructure projects for public works, roads, buildings, cemeteries and other maintenance matters. To help provide more recreational opportunities, Smith was also an advocate for bringing back softball to Garland.

“I appreciate being part of this town that I was born and raised in,” Smith said. “I also wan to thank the residents, friends, and family that believed in me by voting for me to keep being a part of the decision making for the good of our beloved town.”

Before the annoucment and acceptance of the resignation letter, Murphy thanked Smith for his service to Garland as an employee and commissioner.

“Again, we would like to thank Commissioner S.J. for all of the work that he has done for the Town of Garland,” Murphy said. “We do hope that his health improves as he concentrates on himself.”

Smith was elected for a four-year term in 2017. It expires in 2021.With the vacancy, the town is searching for a resident to fill the position and is accepting applications. Based on state statues, Garland commissioners have authority to select someone new.

Applicants must be a resident within the city limits of Garland and be available to provide leadership, work on various committees, and be willing to attend town, county and state training opportunities. The purpose is to improve skills necessary as a commissioner and to make informed decisions.

Residents applying for the positions are required to be interviewed by the Garland Board of Commissioners during the next meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Town Hall, 190 S. Church Ave., Garland. Meetings for Garland Board of Commissioners meet on the third Tuesday of each month.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, and are available online at www.townofgarlandnc.com. Completed forms may be returned to the Garland Board of Commissioners, P.O. Box 207, Garland, NC 28441; or 190 S. Church Ave., Garland.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

