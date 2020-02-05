Rise-Up event aims to refuel community

Courtesy photo Students from the Learning Station help Becky Spell Vann prepare for a previous Rise Up conference. - - Courtesy photo

It is time to rise up and refuel as the annual Rise Up conference, with the price of admission being just one canned item to be donated to Salemburg Food Bank.

The Rise Up conference started with the desire to give residents a closer place for a revival conference. Tim’s Gift founder Becky Spell Vann started the conference after being moved by a large scale revival. She knew after attending the healing revival in Charlotte, that she was meant to create a similar event in Clinton.

“Well if one life is touched, then it’s worth it,” Vann stated. “It made such an impact on my life.”

The conference is set for Feb. 23 from 1 to 6 p.m. It has been held every year for nine years.

Every year, the event has a different theme, all relating to the rise up aspect. The first year in 2012, the theme was Rise Up-Recount and others include Rise Up-Renew, Rise Up-Relate, Rise Up-Refresh, Rise Up-Rejoice, Rise Up-Illuminate and Rise Up-Reach out.

This year, Rise Up-Refuel is the theme.

“We’re living in a world where we are drained daily by negative news,” Vann explained. “The good news seems to get lost in the mix of the bad. So we feel like this is a chance to be refueled.”

Tim’s Gift presents the Rise Up event every year. Everyone is invited to attend the conference which will take place at the Sampson Agri-Expo Center, located at 141 Warsaw Road. Rise Up is meant for people of all age groups. There is something fun for everybody according to the founder of Tim’s Gift. Tim’s Gift has been with the community for 11 years and Vann is determined to spread good through Tim’s Gift. The funding for the event comes from donations given to the organization. The event is free of charge, aside from the can donation.

“This year, we’re hoping to have the biggest crowd ever,” Vann expressed. “We promise that if people come they will be blessed.”

She hopes people feel inspired to attend the conference. One year, when tickets were given out, over 600 individuals pre-registered.

“We try to include all of His children” Vann stated. “I want it to be what God wants it to be.”

The Shed Heads will be making their signature barbecue while talking to people. Expect barbecue sandwiches, chips and a dessert bar. The food will be handed out toward the end of the event.

Speakers and performing artists are told the theme in advance so they can come up with relevant material for the event. Pat Montgomery, a potter from Wilson, will bring her pottery wheel and create a pot during the event. While she is creating her work of art, she will talk to the attendees about ways that they can refuel their lives. She will discuss ways in which individuals need to be refueled. Montgomery plans to sell her pottery work during the event.

The conference will feature home missions. A young woman, a senior at Harrell’s, who makes dresses to send to Costa Rica and Haiti will attend the conference.

Vann plans to send out personalized bags for over 500 firefighters in Sampson County. From 1 to 2 p.m. boy scouts will hand out the bags to the firefighters. The bag will include special items such as a clinking cross and a personalized letter. A crouching group will teach simple crouching to anyone intrigued to learn.

“We’re just hoping people will rise up and attend,” Vann stated. “We try to make it a positive, passionate time for people to come together, to feel love and share the love.”

Vann expressed that her favorite part of the event is the fellowship that happens within the expo center and the opportunity to witness people praise God and enjoy themselves.

The Rise Up founder hopes that people are inspired by the end of the event to become closer to God. All churches are invited to bring groups and individuals are invited to come alone if they prefer.

His Voice and the Marksman will both be performing during the event since they are both local and highly praised. Spellbinding Faith is a new upcoming band that will perform for attendees. Also, the Shiloh Church Choir with Nathan Shelton will perform.

Last June, the theme of the conference was established after Vann found herself cleaning out the library. The Tim’s Gift director came across an old book entitled Rise Up Refuel and she felt it was a sign from the Holy Spirit causing it to be this year’s theme.

Conference leaders plan to give out two major awards they are given each year. Jeff Draughon won the good Samaritan award during last year’s event. Also, the conference leaders awarded the Mingo youth group as the outstanding youth group for 2019. Both awards will be presented this year, but the winners won’t be released until the day of the event.

Youth pastors are encouraged to write letters on behalf of their youth groups, describing all the good work they have done over the year. The Rise Up board will decide what youth group will win the trophy for the outstanding youth group for 2020. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15. The board also gives a good Samaritan award to a person who has done good things to help others in the community. Suggestions can be sent to Vann at [email protected]

For more information, potential attendees can visit Tim’s Gift online at www.timsgift.com or call 910-592-1126. Plus, Tim’s Gift can be found on Facebook.

Rise Up set for Feb. 23

By Brendaly Vega Davis

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

