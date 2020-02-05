Driving SCC forward

File photo - Michael Blankenship|Sampson CC Frederick Stamey, director of Transportation Programs at Sampson Community College. -

Sampson Community College now has the opportunity to expand the college’s truck driving school thanks to a $2.6 million grant from the Economic Development Administration, the award of which was announced this week.

The expansion of the program will allow an increase in the number of skilled workers available to meet regional trucking industry needs. This grant could create 291 jobs and retain 243 jobs. Plus, it could generate more than $13.5 million in private investment, officials said. Local funds of $647,345 will be used to match the grant.

Lisa Turlington, the dean of Advancement and executive director of the SCC Foundation, is excited about the opportunity the college has been given. According to Turlington, the federal investment in the college and the regional workforce training can help support the community’s economy by creating jobs and raising retention rates.

According to Fred Stamey, director of Transportation Programs at SCC, the grant will help the school build a new training facility for the program. Currently, the training facility is located in Duplin County at the Ag Provisions upper parking lot. The training facility has been there for 14 years, but the program has outgrown the spot.

Property was donated to expand that program, with a truck driver training site to be located in the Industrial Park in Clinton — a collaborative effort of the college, the Clinton 100 Committee, The Cannon Foundation, Golden LEAF Foundation, and other partners.

Stamey explained that the school teaches 168 students per year in the truck driving program. Roughly 70% graduate and go into the field. The director of transportation programs hopes to expand the program and double the number of students accepted into the class. The courses have been at maximum capacity for four years now.

When the new training facility is built, the school will need more trucks for students to train. Right now, the school has 10 tractor and trailers, five road units and five day cabs.

Work is still required for the new site before a 600-foot by 600-foot paved area can be placed.

The growth of the program can allow the school to bring in more instructors for the students, hence creating more jobs.

“The expanded truck driving school at Sampson Community College will increase the supply of skilled workers available to meet regional industry needs and the school’s location in an Opportunity Zone will help attract additional private investment to the area,” U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Dr. John Fleming stated in a press release.

Stamey stated that the demand for truck drivers is so high these days that the only way a graduate wouldn’t have a job is if he or she didn’t want one.

“The truck driving industry in North Carolina is growing, and Sampson Community College is perfectly positioned to train drivers for in-demand jobs,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a prepared statement. “The project’s location in a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Opportunity Zone will help increase job opportunities and support the expansion of businesses in an area hit hard by hurricanes Florence, Michael and Matthew.”

The Truck Driver Training Program provides the opportunity for students to earn a CDL through the 11-week day class or a 15-week course. Potential truck drivers will go through 458 hours of training and they will learn how to operate their vehicle and how to stay safe on the job. The 11-week class meets Monday through Friday while the 15-week course meets Monday through Thursday evening plus one Saturday every month.

The course used to be a 350 hour class, but the hours were increased to provide the students with more hours behind the wheel. Stamey said 75% of the course is spent behind the wheel.

“The program is geared toward training students to be more safety-oriented,” Fred Stamey, Director of Transportation Programs explained.

Students in the course train on the road and in the classroom, and will learn the necessary skills that the job requires for safe usage of the commercial vehicle, college officials said. The course teaches students about various subjects including federal motor carrier regulations, vehicle inspections, general operations and maintenance, on the road driving, defensive driving, map reading, trip planning, cargo handling, size and weight restrictions, hours of service rules and accident prevention and distracted driving.

Golden LEAF and local businesses supported the inception of the program back in 2006. The main goal of the course is to help advance the knowledge of students on these vehicles and to ensure safety.

“Sampson Community College’s truck driving school is an important resource to train North Carolina’s workforce and ensure the growing truck-driving industry has qualified people for open positions,” said Senator Thom Tillis. “This $2.6 million grant will allow the school to continue to grow and provide much needed funds in an designated Opportunity Zone through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in 2017.”

According to Senator Richard Burr, the number of job openings is higher than the number of unemployed Americans. Burr believes the grant awarded to SCC will ensure that students leave school with the necessary skills to make it in the real world, better preparing them for their future in their chosen careers.

File photo https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SCC-Truck.jpg File photo Frederick Stamey, director of Transportation Programs at Sampson Community College. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Stamey.jpg Frederick Stamey, director of Transportation Programs at Sampson Community College. Michael Blankenship|Sampson CC

Sizable EDA grant to expand truck driver training

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.