Sampson man convicted in robbery spree

RALEIGH — A Roseboro-area man has been convicted by a federal jury in a series of armed robberies that occurred over two days in 2016 in Sampson County, a dozen people victimized as a result.

Demery Bernard McLymore, 25, was found guilty of carjacking, possession of a firearm in furtherance of the carjacking, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

McLymore was convicted Tuesday following a two-day jury trial with U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III presiding, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr., announced via a press release Wednesday. McLymore was listed of addresses in the Roseboro and Fayetteville areas, according to previous Sampson Independent reports.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety shows that McLymore was convicted in January 2019 of assault inflicting serious injury on detention employee and assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer/detention employee stemming from a 2017 incident after he was jailed, and was also convicted in September and October 2019 on multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the 2016 incidents.

State court records show that he is not projected to be released until 2045 on those state convictions, according to the NCDPS database.

A federal sentencing, or a date for which to take place, was not specified, however the September 2016 crime spree was detailed at length.

The evidence at the federal trial this week showed that beginning on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, and running into the early morning hours of the next day, McLymore robbed a dozen people. Three of them were able to identify McLymore based on having previously met him. Those victims and several others were able to identify him in court.

Beginning on that Saturday night, McLymore and another man, identified as Ambrose Lassiter, approached a group of six boys — the oldest was 18 years old — who were in a car parked at the Brantwood Court apartments in Roseboro. McLymore pulled out a silver handgun and ordered them out of the car. Lassiter tried to intervene and push him away from the boys, but backed away when McLymore threatened to kill everyone, court documents show.

McLymore then proceeded to rob the boys, holding the firearm to neck of one boy, and against the torso of two more, evidence at trial revealed.

He collected “a few dollars, a cell phone, and also took one boy’s shoes,” the press release stated. McLymore then ordered the driver to take him and Lassiter to Clinton, which he did as McLymore sat in the passenger seat with the gun on his lap.

After being dropped in Clinton, McLymore approached a woman who was walking down the street in an area said to be known as “the Block,” specifically McKoy Street at Sampson Homes. He held her at gunpoint, walking her all the way to the apartment where she was going. There, he robbed her of a wristwatch, after which she was able to flee.

McLymore then went about a mile away at the Spirit convenience store in Clinton, where he again approached motorists, this time two men in a truck in the parking lot. McLymore asked for a ride to his girlfriend’s residence on the Block, and the men agreed.

According to evidence presented at trial, once at the girlfriend’s residence, McLymore claimed to have lost a pistol. As the men looked for the pistol, McLymore pulled out a shotgun belonging to the driver that had been on a rack in the truck. He pointed the gun at both men and then forced the passenger, at gunpoint, to walk down the road with him.

A couple blocks down the road, McLymore spotted two young boys, 13 and 16 years old, and approached them with the shotgun. He pointed the shotgun at the boys’ chin and chests, forcing the passenger of the truck to check the boys’ pockets for money. McLymore then ordered the boys to strip to their underwear, before running back in the direction of his girlfriend’s house.

At this time, Clinton Police Department officers were investigating the earlier residential robbery, when one officer spotted McLymore walking with a shotgun behind a house.

A tip from a neighbor led law enforcement to track McLymore to the residence he had identified as his girlfriend’s house.

There, they found him in a bedroom with a wristwatch, wadded up money, a shotgun shell, and over three dozen .380 caliber bullets in his pockets. Officers found the stolen shotgun behind the house, loaded with three shotgun shells that matched the one found in McLymore’s pocket.

The case against McLymore is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.

Since 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice has reinvigorated the PSN program and has targeted violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

That effort has been implemented through the Take Back North Carolina Initiative of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices in those communities on a sustained basis to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.

The Clinton Police Department, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jake D. Pugh and Aakash Singh represented the government.

Prior to the convicts for the 2016 McLymore was convicted in 2011 in Sampson of simple assault and communicating threats. He was convicted in 2013 in Cumberland of multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and receiving stolen goods, court records show. He served just under two years in prison, from April 2013 to March 2015, with his parole ending in March 2016, according to state records.

