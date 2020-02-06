Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Feb. 1 — Kristen Lea Tew, 40, of 1169 Eldon Store Road, Roseboro, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 5.
• Feb. 2 — Jordan Matthew Lilliston, 21, of 78 Meredith Court, Dunn, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is March 26.
• Feb. 3 — Raul Reyes-Estrella, 23, of 160 Summerlin Estates Lane, Mount Olive, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 17.
• Feb. 3 — Ronald Bryant Thomas, 55, of 304 Beaman St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 20.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.