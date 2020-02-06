Well head project bid OK’d

Courtesy photo The water tank at N.C. 403 and I-40 towers high in the Sampson sky. A nearby water production well, the county’s third, is moving forward following cost-reduction measures. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Matthew West, vice president of Dewberry Engineers Inc., speaks to the Sampson Board of Commissioners this week as Public Works director Lin Reynolds listens. -

A scaled-down version of a multi-million-dollar water expansion project in Sampson County has been tentatively awarded to Herring-Rivenbark Inc. following negotiations to reduce the price tag in the wake of separate bids in which the company was the sole bidder both times — the second coming in $1.5 million over the county’s budget.

The project, years in the making, will increase the county’s water production capabilities in the northern end, while shoring up cloudy water issues. It won’t include as many as the bells and whistles as originally expected, but the Sampson County Board of Commissioners sees the glass half-full, unanimously approving to move forward.

“We trimmed $1 million off of the bid — it was some heavy cutting,” said Sampson County Public Works director Lin Reynolds. “So now we’re $400,000 over. This is a result of the market being hot.”

He cited that hot market, along with an old estimate for the work, with leading to the recent overbid for the Sampson County I-40/N.C. 403 Well Head Completion and Manganese Treatment project.

Herring-Rivenbark Inc. of Kinston submitted a total base bid close to $3.9 million, well over the roughly $2.5 budget. The company was the only bidder the first time as well, however that bid was returned unopened.

That bid was received last month following the second bid advertisement. Three bids are required for construction or repair contracts subject to the formal bidding procedures. When three bids weren’t received the first time, back in December, the project was re-advertised.

The project is being funded by the Golden Leaf Foundation, the Economic Development Administration and the North Carolina Department of Water Infrastructure. The total funding available for the entire project is just over $3.05 million.

There is $2,513,790 of that amount available for the portion of the project encompassing the well head completion and manganese treatment — meaning the sole bid is roughly $1.4 million over that base amount.

“Herring-Rivenbark Inc is willing to negotiate the contract price with Sampson County based on agreed upon modifications to the project and value engineering,” Matthew B. West, vice president of Dewberry Engineers Inc., stated last month.

Representatives with Sampson County, Herring-Rivenbark and Dewberry Engineers met on Jan. 27 to review potential modifications to the project, value engineering options and negotiate the submitted bid pricing.

“We got it down to a minimum,” Public Works director Lin Reynolds said this week, noting he and West had been working closely with the estimator at Herring-Rivenbark to scale down the project.

The cost reduction measures included:

• Substituting a pre-manufactured metal building in lieu of a concrete masonry unit

• Removing the well pump enclosure

• Removing one treatment filter and adding alternate manufacturers for valves an actuators

• Removing one sludge storage tank and pad

• Removing supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), a computer system for compiling and analyzing real-time data.

• Substituting gravel driveway in lieu of concrete

The cost-reduction measures result in a reduced contract value of approximately $2,857,800, with engineers recommending a value of $2.9 million until Herring-Rivenbark receives final pricing on the cost-reduction measures. That leaves the county still owing $400,000.

West recommended that Sampson County tentatively award the contract for the I-40/N.C. 403 Well Head Completion and Manganese Treatment project to Herring-Rivenbark Inc., “the apparent, responsible, responsive bidder on the basis of the negotiated contract value.”

The tentative award included the condition that Economic Development Administration and the N.C. Division of Water Infrastructure approve the bid and award documents.

Last year, Sampson was awarded nearly $1.6 million in grants from the N.C. Division of Water Infrastructure, with funds coming from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Three projects were submitted by Sampson County Public Works for funding, all of which were funded in a 50-50 grant-loan split.

The grant awards included $441,500 for iron and manganese treatment at the Faison Highway (N.C. 403) Treatment Plant to improve drinking water and $909,160 for a third water production well in the county as part of I-40/N.C. 403 Production Well Phase II.

Sampson’s water system has two wells in operation already, with the under-construction N.C. 403/I-40 well being the third. It is set to be completed this year.

The N.C. Division of Water Infrastructure requires a 5 percent contingency be provided on the entire construction contract. That contingency, based on a $2.9 million, comes to $145,000. That amount, in addition to the roughly $400,000 shortfall, comes to more than $530,000.

“There is an opportunity to apply for additional loan funding from the N.C. Division of Water Infrastructure,” West noted. “Additional loan funding will likely require approval from the N.C. Local Government Commission.”

In order to maintain the project schedule, West said, one path is for county officials to provide the funding difference, while the LGC review of additional loan funds occurs. If that loan funding is available, the amount of the difference provided by the county may be reduced.

“It is our recommendation that new loan funding in the amount of $386,210 be sought from the N.C. Division of Water Infrastructure,” said West. “To prevent the potential of financing contingency, we recommend Sampson County provide this funding. The contingency would only be utilized if required.

“What they’ve offered is an option,” he continued, “if the county puts their funds up as opposed to waiting for them to review the application, we can run the project on a parallel path.”

“That sounds good,” said Board of Commissioners chairman Clark Wooten. “All I know is I like being ($400,000) over more than I like being ($1.5 million) over. So that’s good work. Welcome to the first signal of inflation in Sampson County.”

Reynolds said the iron and manganese treatment will go a long way to improve the look of potable water in Sampson. “It’s all over the county at various places,” Reynolds said then of the dirty water, noting the prevalence of the issue in northern Sampson County in recent years because of its distance from the heart of the county water network.

Purchases from the City of Dunn curbed that somewhat, as the water did not have to travel as far, he said.

The dirty water is being caused by oxidized iron and manganese and Sampson officials moved forward four years ago with a preliminary engineering report. Despite its color, engineers said the water was safe as iron and manganese levels tested at just one-20th of the Environmental Protection Agency’s enforcement limit — 1 milligram of iron and manganese per liter.

In many counties, water is produced from wells and consumed within a few days, avoiding any cloudy water. In Sampson, there is more retention, local officials said.

Dirty water, notably during summer months, has much to do with school being out. In using a great deal of water, school facilities help move it through the system. When school is out, the water retention issues arise along with cloudy water.

After delay, endeavor gets go-ahead

