Vandals strike Garland again

Courtesy photo Children in the Garland Volunteer Softball League compete on baseball fields, which were recently damaged by vandals. - File Photo | Sampson Independent Town leaders and supporters of Garland softball honor Clarissa McDaniel during a recent ceremony. - Courtesy photo Damage at Garland softball park. - Courtesy photo A fence was destroyed by vandals. - - Courtesy photo A picnic table was destroyed at the park. - - Courtesy photo Boards from a destroyed picnic table were thrown on the roof of the concession stand. - -

GARLAND — During a Monday meeting, the Board of Commissioners discussed bad news about more vandalism at the softball park.

Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown made a report about the damage, after getting a call from Mayor Winifred Murphy. Some of the damage included picnic tables, poles, and was reported right before the meeting.

“We’ve been vandalized once again,” Brown said. “This time, they took our picnic tables and bashed them into a million pieces. They pulled up every one of the new poles, with the rope that the softball league have made to stop parking.”

Brown said vandals painted on the backside of the nearby community building and tore a fence down on the biggest ball field. Commissioner Eddie Bronson Jr. and his colleagues questioned why and when these incidents are happening and why no one is seeing it.

“They can’t be doing it in the day time,” Bronson said before Brown brought up a vandal throwing a piece of the picnic table on the concession stand.

At the abandoned school building, close to the field, one of the boards for the windows was removed. Two trash bins were rolled over and used as steps to enter the abandoned building. Commissioners were concerned about safety matters and other regulations related to fire department codes with the opened widow.

Commissioners mentioned the idea of installing cameras in the area along Seventh Street, which is very dark at night. Brown said security lights are down behind the school house building, which makes the space around the concession stand dark. He suggested to install a light the stand, but members of the town’s softball league said it would interfere with games.

“But we need to do something about lightening that area up around there,” Brown said.

Commissioners discussed the problems during a November meeting. In 2019, two light poles and dugouts were damaged. A vehicle left skid marks near the walking trail. Graffiti was also sprayed on the concession stand with marks under the Clarissa McDaniel sign. A re-dedication of the field’s concession stand was held in August to honor McDaniel for her contributions.

After the vandalism in November, Leo Skinner and volunteers worked to get everything back to normal. Residents were also encouraged to report vandalism at the ball park. Murphy also expressed her disappointment about money going towards repairs instead of youth activities. Commissioners approved to spend hundreds of dollars for the repairs and to keep the lights on from dusk to dawn, to deter vandalism.

For recent vandalism, Murphy said the town will seek help local law enforcement and will file a report. In 2018, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the problem. While talking about the issue recently, Murphy said a detective would put a camera in the areas.

“We’re still working with our tech person to try to get that done too,” Murphy said.

Murphy said the ball park, which includes a walking trail is open to the public. She doesn’t want to close it, but even if was, the vandals will still find a way to get inside.

“I guess the only thing we can do is file a police report and see about those cameras,” Brown said.

Children in the Garland Volunteer Softball League compete on baseball fields, which were recently damaged by vandals. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Softball_1.jpg Children in the Garland Volunteer Softball League compete on baseball fields, which were recently damaged by vandals. Courtesy photo Town leaders and supporters of Garland softball honor Clarissa McDaniel during a recent ceremony. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_McDaniel_4.jpg Town leaders and supporters of Garland softball honor Clarissa McDaniel during a recent ceremony. File Photo | Sampson Independent Damage at Garland softball park. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Vandal_4.jpg Damage at Garland softball park. Courtesy photo A fence was destroyed by vandals. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Vandal_1.jpg A fence was destroyed by vandals. Courtesy photo A picnic table was destroyed at the park. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Vandal_2.jpg A picnic table was destroyed at the park. Courtesy photo Boards from a destroyed picnic table were thrown on the roof of the concession stand. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Vandal_3.jpg Boards from a destroyed picnic table were thrown on the roof of the concession stand. Courtesy photo

Commissioners address damage at ballpark

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.