Clinton FD hires new fire inspector

The City of Clinton has added a new employee with the goal of facilitating fire inspections.

The position of Fire Inspector III has officially been filled by Michael Marshburn, who is now a full-time employee of the city. He started in November 2019.

Marshburn brings to the table over 15 years in the fire service and certifications as a firefighter, HAZMAT specialist, Inspector Level I and II among others.

“We looked at his application and decided he was a good fit,” City Manager Tom Hart stated.

Several years back, the city was faced with the decision on whether or not to have Sampson County continue to conduct fire inspections. The county was understaffed in attempting to meet the requirements of the Fire Prevention Code as of July 1, 2016, having to complete 1,009 inspections each year with limited personnel to carry out the task.

Additional staffing and a schedule of fees for Clinton and other municipalities were discussed.

The City of Clinton opted against continuing with the county contract, and began to perform its own fire inspections both inside the Clinton city limits and for the extraterritorial jurisdiction. The hiring of a fire inspector came in the wake of a request by former Clinton Fire Chief Scott Phillips, who established an in-house fire inspections program in 2016.

The Fire Inspector III was subsequently added to the roster.

Businesses in Clinton fall under a specific timeline as to when a fire inspection must occur. The inspections will either need to happen every one, two or three years.

According to Hart, the fire inspector must be at a level three to inspect all types of buildings. Industrial buildings tend to have a large number of employees, a large number of chemicals on-site and a lot of moving parts. The fire inspector must be able to identify all types of hazards and must know the different machine types to prepare a pre-plan for the building.

The fire inspector must conduct a walk-through of each business. Then, it is their job to explain the process and inform owners about the fire code. The inspector needs to identify any hazards that might be present and talk with the owner

about ways to fix those potentially dangerous situations.

“Our goal is to ensure public safety,” Hart explained.

Firefighters must be able to access those pre-plans when they are called to a building that could be on fire or have a hazardous material spill. The firefighter must be able to see what their potential problems could be before they enter the building.

Hart said the city has always been happy with the work the county has done over the years regarding these inspections. Most of the inspections done in the county happen in Clinton. The addition of a city fire inspector took some of the

pressure off the county.

An inspection isn’t a free endeavor. Fees in the city range from $25 for structures up to 50,000 square feet to $200 for structures greater than 200,000 square feet. County inspection fees are slightly higher than city prices, with fees ranging from $50 for structures up to 5,000 square feet to $250 for those greater than 100,000 square feet.

Hart explained that the fees are based on the structure of a building and its complexity.

The city wanted to enforce an informative education-based program.

In 2016, Roseboro and Newton Grove were also faced with the decision to have the county continue to conduct inspections or elect to hire someone for the town to do the job. Both towns made different decisions. Roseboro had a split vote on what action to make for the town. Commissioners Ray Clark Fisher and Richard Barefoot voted against contracting with the county. However, the votes weren’t in their favor and the town elected to make the contract with the county.

On the other hand, Newton Grove decided to hire its own fire inspector, opting like Clinton for inspections to be done in-house.

Marshburn to inspect city buildings

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

