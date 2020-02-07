Library, students to host Read-In

File Photo | Sampson Independent During a previous celebration for the African American Read-In, Dr. Rue Lee-Holmes, arts education coordinator for Sampson County Schools, leads the audience with drums and music while reading ‘To Be a Drum.’ - File Photo | Sampson Independent Autumn Weeks reads work by Nikki Giovanni during the African American Read-In. -

For Black History Month, Sampson County Schools Upward Bound and the Sampson-Clinton Public Library System is inviting the public celebrate the achievements of writers and artists.

The African American Read-In (AARI) is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27, at the JC Holliday Library, 217 Graham St., Clinton. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event will start at 6:30 p.m.

The AARI was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English. Its purpose is to make literacy an important part of Black History Month and to promote diversity in literature. Tiffany Savage, children’s librarian for Sampson County, is looking forward to the event.

“This is a way that our students can build their leadership skills up, practice public speaking, and at the same time, expose the community to diverse pieces of literature,” Savage said.

Upward Bound, a program that helps students with higher education goals, hosted the first local program for AARI, which is celebrated throughout the nation. During previous events, Upward Bound student read and performed throughout the program. This year Donna Washington, a folklorist and author is also scheduled to participate.

“Every year, it gets better and better and we want to make sure that it’ll be just as successful as the previous year, if not more,” Savage said about celebrating the third year. “We’re asking that the community comes out and support them because it takes a lot for these kids to get out in front of people, but we just want to keep nurturing that growth. We’re really proud of what they’ve done so far.”

The Read-In will be presented live through Facebook for people unable to attend. It will also be available for teachers to show in their classrooms. To prepare for the event, the library will be closed at 5 p.m. with doors reopening at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Savage at 910-592-4153.

‘Upward’ pupils at heart of literary event

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

