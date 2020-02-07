Garland urges public input

File Photo | Sampson Independent Garland community members and volunteers prepare to distribute backpacks for a back-to-school event. - File Photo | Sampson Independent Youngsters enjoy playing with bubbles during an Easter celebration. -

GARLAND — As community volunteers continue to plan events for families and youths, they would like to see more residents get involved.

The Town of Garland is hosting “Connecting, Communicating & Engaging” at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Garland Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 55 W. Second St., Garland. During a recent meeting, Mayor Winifred Hill Murphy said the Community Action Group is looking for more help during special events.

“The Board of Commissioners, community volunteers, staff , and I want to find more ways to include all of our community members and partners with decisions, activities, improvement, and services for the entire community,” Murphy said.

She said all of the commissioners ran on being transparent, involvement with the community and engaging with residents. Murphy said the meeting will be the first step in 2020 to increase communication, collaboration, and engagement. Some of the topics will include community sponsored events, visioning, economic development, and safety.

“We are requesting that each church, each organization, and each business have at least two representatives at this meeting to provide input and to relate how your organization can better engage and participate,” Murphy said. “We also need to know how we can better serve you. Individual citizens are also welcome.”

Murphy and commissioners are also encouraging residents to share the information with church members, friends, neighbors, and staff members at businesses and schools.

“Members of the board of commissioners, the mayor, staff members and community volunteers will also be available to answer questions and to provide town input,” Murphy said. “It takes all of us.”

During the year, the volunteer group organizes several events. Some of them include an Easter Egg hunt celebration, Back-to-School celebrations, the Community Day and Parade in October, Trunk-or-Treat for Halloween, and a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony featuring caroling, refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus.

The work of the group through the North Carolina Small Town Economic Prosperity (NC STEP) program developed by state officials to help towns facing economic hardships. Funding came to an end, but the volunteers continued their efforts by hosting events, with the assistance of town officials and businesses.

Along with seasonal events, there will probably be opportunities for attendees to address concerns such as streets, buildings, services, and recreation.

“That will be our platform for moving forward in 2020,” Murphy said.

The meeting will be the first of several town hall meetings in 2020. For the first one, parking for the meeting will be available in the church parking lot on Church Avenue; Rotary Park on West Front Street; or the Brooks Brothers Parking Lot.

For more information about the meeting, contact Murphy at 910-627-1692 or Garland Town Hall at 910-529-4141.

Town hall meeting set for Feb. 17

