Morgan State honors McPhail

The Howard L. Cornish Metropolitan Baltimore Chapter of the Morgan State University Alumni Association has created the Anthony C. McPhail Leadership Legacy Award to publicly recognize his leadership abilities serving as chairman of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast for the past 32 years.

The MLK Breakfast is the largest scholarship fund-raiser in the country sponsored by any of the University’s alumni chapters. Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the MLK Breakfast has raised almost $1 million in scholarships and has awarded 250 laptop computers to deserving Morgan State students.

Morgan State University President Dr. David Wilson was the inaugural recipient of this award at the event held on Jan. 11 in the University Student Center’s Tyler Ballroom that was attended by 700 guests. The award will be presented annually to an individual exhibiting visionary leadership in community engagement within the Baltimore metropolitan area.

“This is quite a humbling expression of appreciation by the alumni association to create this award. My dedication to the educational advancement of the University, its students, and administration needs no rewards, for it is truly a mission of love,” said McPhail, a 1972 graduate of Clinton High School and a 1976 graduate of Morgan State University.

In addition to his scholarship fundraising leadership at Morgan State, locally Anthony currently serves as chairman of the Sampson High School Alumni Association’s Scholarship Endowment Fund. He is a recently retired division sales manager from Nestlé USA, the world’s largest food manufacturer.

Alumni Association creates the Anthony C. McPhail Leadership Legacy Award