Sampson Middle headed to nationals

Sampson Middle School’s Junior Beta Club is heading to nationals after collecting several awards at Greensboro conference, including first place group talent (Performing Arts Group) and second place in songfest. Dylan Mairena won second place in seventh grade science; Sheyla Hernandez won third place in speech; Sheyla Hernandez won third place in jewelry; Gabby Guerrero, Alex Evans, Makenna Brewen, and Sofia Fleury-Mendible collected golden tickets and Rebeca Gomez, James Darden, Kimberly Land, Izzy Rivera, Blair Miller and Sheyla Hernandez won fourth place in apparel design.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SMS-beta.jpg