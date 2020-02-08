Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 6 — Abner Isai Quintanilla, 28, of 177 Dory Circle, Dudley, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date was Feb. 7.

• Feb. 6 — Jacqueline Johnson, 36, of 4996 Church Road, Clinton, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 17.

• Feb. 6 — Shifeke Zymone Stanley, 20, of 168 Ruby Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon. No bond listed; court date was Feb. 7.

• Feb. 6 — Jessica Jazmine Cruz, 24, of 601 Bee St., Goldsboro, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, trespass of real property, defraud innkeeper and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $1,100; court date is March 5.

Incidents/investigations

• Feb. 6 — Kenneth Bryant of Clinton reported the theft of a 18-inch laptop, valued at $800.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

