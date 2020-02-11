Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 6 — Jarvin Nohel Meza Juniga, 31, of 275 Futrell Pope Lane, Clinton, was charged with hit and run- failing to stop, no operator’s license and no insurance. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 5.

• Feb. 7 — Vanessa Star Royal, 35, of 2072 N. Salemburg Hwy., Salemburg, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 2.

• Feb. 7 — Shane Lee Bond, 35, of 1004 Bowden Road, Harrells, was charged with possession of an open container/consuming alcohol in the passenger area, driving while license revoked and open container after consuming alcohol. Bond set at $1,100; court date is Feb. 10.

• Feb. 7 — Kenneth Alan Parker, 49, of 137 Kate Lane, Salemburg, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods/property and child support. Bond set at $4,500; court date is Dec. 10.

• Feb. 7 — Idael Calzada Delgado, 26, of 1012 Casper Road, Dunn, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation- out of county. Bond set at $25,000; court date is March 4.

• Feb. 7 — Derrick Rasheen Caldwell, 28, of 1833 Summerhill Road, Turkey, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by felon and fictitious information to officer. Bond set at $25,000; court date is March 6.

• Feb. 7 — Anthony Eugene Singleton, 49, of 23 Glory Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Feb. 20.

• Feb. 8 — Kevin Germaine Lee, 44, of 204 Burton St., Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, selling cocaine and delivering cocaine, as well as failure to appear on several motor vehicle offenses. Bond set at $10,500; court date is March 6.

• Feb. 8 — Larisa Ann Dillinger, 32, of 7720 Old Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with injury to real property. Bond set at $500; court date is March 3.

• Feb. 8 — Alvaro Paniagua Rubio, 29, of 446 Kenan Weeks Road, Newton Grove, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is March 3.

• Feb. 8 — Patrick Lewis Johnson, 36, of 4716 Spring Branch Road, Dunn, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, selling heroin and delivering heroin, failure to report new address-sex offender and child support. Bond set at $80,529.61; court date is Feb. 11.

• Feb. 9 — Darius Javon Horton, 28, of 1402 Chicopee Road, Lot 51, Benson, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Feb. 21.

• Feb. 9 — John Darious Faison, 27, of 245 Six Runs Lane, Faison, was charged with driving while impaired, no insurance, fictitious registration card, expired registration card, possession of an open container/consuming alcohol in the passenger area and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Feb. 11.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

