SCC swears in newest SGA president

John Cruz is sworn in as the newest SGA President. (Michael Blankenship) -

On Jan. 14, John Cruz was sworn in by the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees as the college’s newest SGA President.

John Cruz is an Early College student who aims to earn an Associate of Science degree upon graduation.

“I joined the Sampson Community College SGA because I wanted the chance to have leadership opportunities,” Cruz stated. “The SGA gives me the chance to organize events such as festivals, intramural leagues, and events to raise student engagement. I love my time with the SGA, and I would never regret joining.”

Cruz hopes to become a physician assistant so that he can join the medical community in Sampson County.

As the new President of the SGA, Cruz is also considered a member of the Board of Trustees during his term. The newest SGA President will have the unique opportunity to represent his fellow classmates and work with the Board to improve the college’s already vibrant campus life.

“John is an outstanding young man with lots of energy and great communication skills,” Lisa Turlington, Dean of Advancement and Executive Director of the SCC Foundation, expressed. “Our student body is fortunate to have his leadership.”

The SCC SGA is the official student governing organization of the college. The objectives of the SGA are to promote the welfare of SCC’s students, to establish laws to govern student conduct and elections, and to work with the college’s administration to propose beneficial changes for the college’s students.

The SGA plans and coordinates fun activities and special events throughout the academic year. This semester, students can look forward to the annual Spring Fling, which includes a variety of free food and games that students can participate in. Events like the Spring Fling are a significant part of student development, providing a much-needed mental break between classes.

“SGA is a great asset to any student that joins,” Amanda Raynor, the Student Engagement Coordinator at the college, noted. “Through the SGA, students can meet a great group of individuals on campus and statewide who all share a common interest in making our campuses a greater and more welcoming space.”

SCC Students are encouraged to get involved with the SGA to experience the vibrant student life that the college has to offer. In fact, it may be even easier than you think. All curriculum students, by virtue of their registration, are members of the Student Government Association of Sampson Community College.

