SMS garners Beta awards

Courtesy photo Eighth-grade student, Sheyla Hernandez, won third place for her speech and third place in a jewelry competition. - Courtesy photo A total of 63 seventh and eighth-graders perform in the talent contest, bringing home first place. - Courtesy photo Dylan Mairena, seventh-grader, won second place for the science competition. - Courtesy photo Eighth-grader Sheyla Hernandez, eighth-grader James Darden, seventh-grader Rebeca Gomez, seventh-grader Kimberly Land, seventh-grader Izzy Rivera and seventh-grader Blair Miller place fourth for apparel design. - - Courtesy photo Students place fourth for their apparel design. - - Courtesy photo Seventh-grader, Gabby Guerrero, eighth-grader, Alex Evans, seventh-grader Makenna Brewen and eighth-grader Sofia Fleury Mendible receive golden tickets and were chosen to perform in the opening ceremony at the National Jr. Beta Convention in Fort Worth, Texas. - - Courtesy photo Sampson Middle School Beta members express the message of being one the ones who dare to make dreams and ambitions come true, through trying, failing, trying again and again, until finally succeeding. - - Courtesy photo A total of 41 seventh and eighth graders competed in Songfest, bringing home second place.

Students at Sampson Middle School dared to make their dreams come true through hard work and dedication during the 2020 Junior Beta Club convention hosted in Greensboro.

The middle schoolers worked hard to bring home several awards during the convention, one of several local schools that garnered recognition and will move on to the national competition.

The Performing Arts group consisted of 63 seventh and eighth-graders. The group placed first in the group talent contest.

Four golden tickets were given to students who shined bright in the group talent competition. Seventh-graders, Gabby Guerrero and Makenna Brewen and eighth-graders Alex Evans and Sofia Fleury Mendible were chosen to perform in the opening ceremony at the National Jr. Beta Convention in Fort Worth, Texas.

Grace W. Ho from Ho Yang Fine Art created the backdrops for the beta club talent competition. The designs were meant to inspire the students to follow “dreams to put on work clothes” and be the visionaries of yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

Jamie Harper, Katrina Boykin, and Paula Darden, Beta Sponsor an AIG ELA teacher for sixth, seventh, and eighth grades, put all the ideas and production together while John Lowe, Executive Director of Technology and Auxiliary Services, cut the music together and Rita McIver of Rita’s Dream Maker Studio, choreographed the dances and helped the students step bring out their skills.

“They all come with their own stories, and we wanted them to know that no matter what they are going through, and goodness knows they all have their obstacles and struggles, they can overcome and achieve anything with determination and a willingness to just try, fail, try again, and succeed,” Darden stated.

According to Darden, the message for the group talent portion of the event was being one the ones who dare to make dreams and ambitions come true, through trying, failing, trying again and again, until finally succeeding.

“These students have been spending countless hours preparing since the fall and all of their hard work has paid off,” Jamie Harper, Beta Sponsor and eighth-grade math teacher, stated. “Being in Beta is not all about academics and competitions, but about the students pushing themselves out of their comfort zones and, in some cases, trying something they’ve never done before. There were over 5,200 registered for the convention that our students spent two days networking and competing with. I am so proud of all of their accomplishments.”

The awards didn’t stop there as several more junior beta members brought home awards from different categories they competed in.

A total of 41 seventh and eighth graders competed in Songfest, bringing home second place. Dylan Mairena, seventh-grader, won second place for the science competition. An eighth-grade student, Sheyla Hernandez, won third place for her speech and third place in a jewelry competition.

Sheyla Hernandez also placed fourth for apparel design alongside eighth-grader James Darden, seventh-grader Rebeca Gomez, seventh-grader Kimberly Land, seventh-grader Izzy Rivera and seventh-grader Blair Miller.

“That’s just what happens when great students do great things,” Darden added. “These beta students fully display what Beta means — service, achievement, character, and leadership. Their extraordinary talent, coupled with their above-average effort and dedication, makes me so proud.”

Eighth-grader Jr. Beta member, Kenzy Yang, expressed how the Beta Club is like a big family. The student stated that there is always someone to catch them if they fall.

“Beta convention 2020 was an amazing experience that I got to participate in for the first time,” Evan Gillespie, seventh grade SMS Jr. Beta member added. “There were fantastic performances and I was so excited to see all our hard work we put into group talent and Songfest pay off. I can’t wait to compete again in Texas this summer.”

Wendy Cabral, SMS Parent of eighth grade SMS Jr. Beta member, Lensey Cabral, expressed that the convention was a rewarding experience. The students were able to share a message with people across the state about serving, persevering, leading and being true to themselves. Cabral stated that all their hard work paid off.

“The hard work of the students, dedication of our sponsors and contributions by parents and the community all came together to create a truly special event,” SMS Principal Robert Turlington stated. “To say I’m proud of our Beta Club is a tremendous understatement. I can’t wait to see how well they do at the National Convention.”

Students to perform in Texas after big win

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

