MCA Spelling bee contestants place well

On Friday, Feb.7, 11 Mintz Christian Academy elementary students traveled to Grace Christian School, in Raleigh, North Carolina, for the Association of Christian School’s international spelling bee.

When all the results came in, Eliza Clair Butler, an MCA second grader, came in first place, for the second grade division. Eliza Clair is the first student from MCA to ever win first place, at the ACSI spelling bee competition.

Mintz fourth grader, Sawyer Williams, also had a strong showing, coming in fourth place, in the fourth grade division.

Dr. Winnie White, MCA’s assistant principal, said, “We are so proud. You should see the amount of words they had to memorize to take these ribbons home. Eliza and Sawyer are way above their grade levels.”

