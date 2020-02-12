Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Feb. 10 — Hesham Mohamed Hadwan, 37, of 190 N. Williams St., Goldsboro, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 6.
• Feb. 10 — Brandon Wilson, 39, of 245 Festus Road, Coats, was charged with uttering forged endorsement, larceny, obtaining property by false pretense and forgery of instrument.
• Feb. 10 — Brittany Tiquisha Kenan, 29, of 196 Bubba Gump Lane, Salembnrg, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 11.
