Warren joins Newton Grove town board

NEWTON GROVE — With the help of Mayor Stephen Jackson and his wife Deborah Warren, Craig Warren placed his hand on the Bible to start a new chapter in his life.

Warren was sworn in as the newest council member for the Town of Newton Grove. He was selected to fill a vacancy left by Gary Mac Herring, who left the position after moving to Clinton and serving 12 years on the board. Warren will fulfill the term, which expires in 2021 and was the only community member to submit a letter of interest.

He is a lifelong resident of Newton Grove, with family ties dating back to the 1960s. Warren retired as a transportation consultant for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) for 30 years. Before NCDPI, Warren worked in Newton Grove for 14 years at several stores and for Hog Slat, before relocating Johnston County for awhile.

Warren now lives in the town with his wife, a retired Johnston County Board of Education member. Their daughter, Brittany, is a school teacher living in Nash County. Warren also served on the town’s rescue squad and attended church at St. Paul Free Will Baptist Church in Newton Grove.

The other members of the council are Mayor Pro Tem Chris Raynor, Dana Ellington-Ruiz, Cody Smith, and Teresa Wilson

