Early voting starts this week

One-stop voting for the March 3 primary in Sampson County will kick off this Thursday and extend until the end of an elongated February, culminating with the final day of early voting on Leap Day Saturday.

Early voting will be held at the Sampson County Board of Elections, located at 120 County Complex Road, Bldg F, Suite 110, Clinton. It will start on Thursday, Feb. 13 and continue until Feb. 29, with hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The lone Saturday early voting will be provided from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29.

The general election, coinciding with the Presidential Election, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. To determine the nominee for certain contests, there is a primary election on Tuesday, March 3. For some non-partisan races, notably city and county school boards, the March 3 primary date will be when those posts are decided.

Even with the actual election pending, the Sampson County Board of Elections is poised to welcome three new members to each of those available spots as none of the three incumbents — Tim Register, Tracy Dunn and Patrick Usher — filed to seek election.

Five candidates are seeking to fill the three voids, including Sandra Carroll, Shannon Wayne Naylor, Eleanor N. Bradshaw, Nathan Chabot and Glenn Faison.

For the Clinton City Board of Education, the terms of chairperson Dr. Linda Strickland Brunson, vice-chairperson Mike Lanier and Jason C. Walters will expire in 2020. Brunson and Walters are seeking another term, while Lanier is not. The two incumbents will be joined by Jeremy Edgerton and Dr. Oscar Rodriguez, the four vying for three available spots.

With Lanier bowing out, there will be at least one new member on the board.

The Sampson County Register of Deeds race sees Democrat appointee Freddie Butler, who replaced Bradshaw, attempting to retain his seat against Republican Anita Lane in November. Each is unopposed in their respective primaries.

Two Sampson County Board of Commissioners seats coming vacant in 2020 include District 2, held by Republican Jerol Kivett, and District 4, held by Democrat Harry Lee Parker. Kivett does not have opposition, while Parker will face off against challenger Lethia R. Lee in the Democratic primary.

In state races, Sen. Brent Jackson (R-Sampson) will again see competition in the N.C. Senate’s 10th district from Democrat Vernon Ray Moore. Jackson, a Clinton-born farmer residing in Autryville, has represented the 10th district — Sampson, Duplin and the southeastern part of Johnston County — since 2010 and is seeking his sixth term in office. However, Jackson and Moore, both being unopposed in their respective party races, have effectively punched their ticket to November, barring write-in campaigns.

In the N.C. House District 21 race, incumbent Rep. Raymond E. Smith Jr. (D-Wayne) will face off against Eugene Pearsall in the Democratic primary. Republican Brent Heath, unopposed in his primary, is poised to meet the winner. Smith, in his freshman term in the N.C. House, is seeking his second term representing Sampson and Wayne counties.

In the N.C. House District 22 race, incumbent Rep. William Brisson (R-Bladen) will await the winner of a Democratic primary between previous opponent Martin (Tony) Denning and Albert D. Kirby Jr., a former Sampson County commissioner and Senior Resident Superior Court judge appointee.

In 2018, Brisson won election over Denning to earn his seventh term as representative of District 22, covering Bladen and Sampson counties. It was his first election as a Republican. Previously a Democrat, Brisson underwent a midterm party swap back in 2017.

The lone district court judge primary involving Sampson County is the Republican Party contest for District 4, Seat 7, which sees Onslow’s William Shanahan pitted against Duplin’s Tim Smith.

Other state races

U.S. House of Representatives District 7 candidates on the Democratic side include Christopher M. Ward, Robert Colon and Mark Judson. The winner will be attempting to unseat incumbent Rep. David Rouzer, a Republican who has been in office since 2015.

Incumbent N.C. Governor Roy Cooper will have opposition from Ernest T. Reeves in the Democratic primary, while current Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and Holly Grange are competing for the Republican Party nod for the governor’s post.

Republican candidates for lieutenant governor include John L. Ritter, Mark Robinson, Scott Stone, Andy Wells, Buddy Bengel, Deborah Cochran, Renee Ellmers, Greg Gebhardt and Mark Johnson, while Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor include Allen Thomas, Bill Toole, Terry Van Duyn, Chaz Beasley, Yvonne Lewis Holley and Ron Newton.

Democratic candidates for N.C. Auditor are incumbent Beth A. Wood and Luis A. Toledo, while Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street and Tim Hoegemeyer are competing on the Republican ticket.

N.C. Attorney General candidates on the Republican ticket are Jim O’Neill, Sam Hayes and Christine Mumma, all vying for the seat currently held by Josh Stein, a Democrat.

Candidates for N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture include Walter Smith, Jenna Wadsworth and Donovan Alexander Watson on the Democratic side, all attempting to unseat the imcumbent, Republican Steve Troxler.

N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates vying for the Democratic nod include Keith A. Sutton, James Barrett, Constance (Lav) Johnson, Michael Maher and Jen Mangrum. Republican Mark Johnson is the current superintendent, but is vacating the position to run for lieutenant governor. Republicans Catherine Truitt and Craig Horn are facing off on the Republican side in the absence of Johnson.

Dimple Ajmera, Ronnie Chatterji and Matt Leatherman are vying for the Democratic nomination for N.C. Treasurer, a position held by Republican Dale Folwell.

The N.C. Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey is opposed by Ronald Pierce on the Republican ticket. No Democrats filed to run for the post.

The N.C. Commissioner of Labor candidates include Republicans Chuck Stanley, Josh Dobson and Pearl Burris Floyd, vying for the chance to take on Democrat Jessica Holmes, who is unopposed in the primary. Republican Cherie K. Berry has held the position since 2001.

Republican candidates for N.C. Secretary of State are E.C. Sykes, Chad Brown and Michael LaPaglia. The winner will take on Democrat incumbent Elaine F. Marshall.

Federal races

Running for U.S. Senate on the Republican ticket are incumbent Thom Tillis, along with Paul Wright, Larry Holmquist and Sharon Y. Hudson. The Democratic ticket for U.S. Senate is a choice between Erica D. Smith, Steve Swenson, Cal Cunningham, Trevor M. Fuller and Atul Goel.

In the Presidential primaries, there are myriad candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination. In the order listed on the ballot, they include: Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard and Amy Klobuchar.

On the Republican side, President Donald J. Trump has opposition from Joe Walsh and Bill Weld.

Libertarian candidates for President include James Orlando Ogle, Steve Richey, Kim Ruff, Vermin Supreme, Arvin Vohra, Max Abramson, Ken Armstrong, Dan Behrman, Kenneth Blevins, Souraya Faas, Erik Gerhardt, Jedidiah Hill, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen, Adam Kokerh and John McAfee.

Don Blankenship and Charles Kraut are vying for the Consitution Party nod, while Howie Hawkins is listed as the lone Green Party candidate.

For information on early voting, contact the Sampson County Board of Elections at 910-592-5796.

March primary will decide city, county school boards

