Extension honors 4-H’ers

For her dedication to America’s largest youth development organization, Kaylee Lackley proudly held a trophy for being the Junior 4-H’er of the Year.

It was one of many highlights during the 2020 Achievement Night held Tuesday night at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. The purpose of the ceremony is to honor members and groups for contributions to 4-H, which is associated with Sampson County Cooperative Extension.

“It was exciting and nerve-racking and I’m glad that I overcame a lot of stuff that I’ve been through with 4-H,” Lackley said.

More than 6 million youths are involved in various programs throughout the United States and is available at 10 Cooperative Extension offices across the state. The mission of the organization is “engaging youth to reach their fullest potential while advancing the field of youth development. The four H’s stand for Head, Heart, Hands and Health. It was founded in 1902 in Clark County, Ohio. Lackley encourages youths to get involved.

“You learn new things and you there’s so many opportunities for kids who don’t get to do a lot,” she said. “You’re always able to show your true self and it’s very exciting and fun to do.”

Kaya Kusmierczuk was named the Senior 4-H’er of the year. She was unable to attend because of an educational-related obligation. Elizabeth Merrill, 4-H program assistant, honored the 4-H’ers of the Year along with Genny Thompson, extension agent for 4-H.

“Both of them are very outstanding 4-H’ers and I couldn’t have picked anyone better to represent Sampson County as our 4-H’ers of the Year,” Merrill said.

Lackley overcame major challenges in 2019 and during the course of her 4-H experience.

“She’s really gone far and beyond to try new things,” Merrill said.

As a member of the Cookie Clover Scouts, she was involved in work to have more handicapped laws regarding parking spaces and regulations, public speaking, presentations record keeping , and livestock judging.

“Through 4-H, I’ve seen her develop life skills that’s going to help her later in life and she’s just become an outstanding 4-H’er and I’m glad to see that she’s named Junior 4-H’er of the year,” Merrill said.

Merrill said Kusmierczuk, a member of the Cookie Clover Scouts, is competitive and is now attending the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.

“But she’s still involved with 4-H and we really appreciate that,” she said.

The Cookie Clover Scouts was named the 4-H Club of the Year. The other clubs recognized during the night were Every Buddies Kids Club, Hippity Hop 4-H Rabbit Club, Juntos (Clinton High School / Sampson Middle), Juntos (Hobbton), Majestic Riders, and Prime Cuts. United Way of Sampson County was honored at the Sponsor of the Year.

“I’m super glad of all of our achievements for our 4-H program and I can’t wait to see what they do this year,” Merrill said.

Jeramie West, Onslow County Volunteer of the Year and one of North Carolina’s top 10 horse trainer, provided remarks encouraging youths and community members to get involved with 4-H.

“I don’t know how many lives my Four-H career has touched, but 100 years from now it won’t matter,” she said. “It won’t matter what kind of car I drove. It won’t matter what kind of house I lived in. It won’t matter how much money I had in the bank or what kind of clothes I wore, but the world may be a little better because I was important in the life of a child.”

Efforts recognized at Achievement Night