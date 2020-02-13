Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 7 — Justice Allen Wynn, 25, of 497 Tram Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 3.

• Feb. 7 — Erica Butler, 40, of 82 Darkwood Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on an individual with a disability. Bond set at $750; court date is March 17.

• Feb. 7 — Michael J. Taylor, 49, of Callahan, Fla., was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and drug equipment violations. Bond set at $25,000; court date is March 6.

• Feb. 7 — Breanna Eve Sweatman, 28, of Jacksonville, Fla., was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of heroin, drug equipment violations and resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $25,000; court date is March 6.

• Feb. 8 — Erik Manuel Neves, 26, of 5 Cooper Road, Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 13.

• Feb. 8 — Eldebarge Monroe, 32, of 310-A Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, failing to maintain lane control and reckless driving. Bond set at $22,500; court date is Feb. 11.

• Feb. 8 — Kevin Germaine Lee, 44, of 204 Burton St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is March 6.

• Feb. 9 — Edward Terell Scott, 43, of 62 Southwest Blvd., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 16.

• Feb. 10 — Stevie Yarnell Williams, 44, of 89 Merry Oaks Lane, Clinton, was charged with domestic assault on a female. possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and resisting public officer. No bond set; court date is Feb. 18.

• Feb. 10 — Joey Lee Kiger, 36, of 50 Scotty Lane, Garland, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $4,500; court date is Feb. 21.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

