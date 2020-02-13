U.S. 421 rest area closed

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent A sign for southbound visitors on U.S. 421 informs motorists that the U.S. 421 rest area near Six Runs is now closed. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent ‘Closed’ signs and concrete barriers have been erected to keep motorists away from the rest area on U.S. 421 in southern Sampson. State officials are seeking to permanently close the facility. -

The U.S. 421 rest area in southern Sampson County has been shut down, with state transportation officials seeking a permanent closure of the nearly 50-year-old facility. N.C. Department of Transportation officials cited a drastic drop in visitor numbers coupled with the cost to maintain what they said is one of the least-visited rest areas across the state.

A letter from NCDOT, dated Jan. 16, was sent to Sampson County manager Ed Causey in reference to the rest area on U.S. 421 (Taylors Bridge Highway), near Six Runs Creek.

In the correspondence, D. Chad Kimes, division engineer for NCDOT, noted that the agency currently administers a year-round custodial operations and maintenance contract for the rest area that includes lawn and grounds work.

“Due to budgetary constraints, NCDOT is in the process of reducing expenditures statewide,” stated Kimes, who noted that rest area maintenance contracts across the state have already been reduced by 24 percent. With the contract for the Sampson rest area set to expire on Jan. 31, Kimes stated two weeks prior, similar action was planned.

“In the effort to reduce expenditures,” Kimes stated, “our plan is to temporarily close this site upon contract expiration and then pursue a permanent closure.”

The rest area, built in 1972, currently has signs erected indicating it is closed. To further drive that point home, concrete barriers are blocking the roadway leading to and from the area.

Kimes said the U.S. 421 rest area in Sampson “is among one of the three least visited rest areas of the 58 sites in the state,” serving 37,230 visitors annually. The busiest serves 982,918 visitors, he noted.

“The cost to maintain this rest area is the second highest of all 58 sites in the state,” Kimes said in the letter. “In fiscal year 2019, the average cost per user statewide of all 58 sites was $0.61, when in comparison the cost per user of this facility was $2.40.”

The letter was simply offered as an information item at the end of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners’ regularly monthly agenda packet last week. The matter received no discussion.

The county found itself in a similar predicament close to a decade ago.

The state expressed its intention to close the U.S. 421 rest area at Six Runs in 2011, an announcement met with such adamant opposition locally that state officials pushed back the closure date so further talks could take place — the rest area ultimately remaining open.

At that time, DOT officials pointed to high maintenance costs and traffic shifts from U.S. 421 to I-40 that produced visitor tallies which no longer justified a rest area in southern Sampson. Proponents of keeping the rest area disagreed, saying the rest area serves as a vital alternate route for leisurely travel.

County officials, state lawmakers and local residents rallied support for the effort.

Senator Brent Jackson at the time called the rest area “a sound structure and a small piece of history not only to those who live in the area, but also to travelers from near and far who look forward to a few minutes of rest and tranquility as they pass through Sampson County.”

However, state officials said then much what they are saying now. In 2011, annual maintenance expenditures alone were approximately $117,000, compounded by a cost to renovate the aging facility, state officials said. The cost of that revamp, needed to make the site compliant with American Disabilities Act standards, was estimated at $250,000.

In a letter to then-county board chairman Jefferson Strickland, commissioners and county staff, then-DOT secretary Eugene Conti Jr. said the move to close the site was the “fiscally responsible” one in light of current budget shortfalls.

“Through most of the 1970s and 1980s, the rest area just south of Clinton was a busy and up-to-date facility, however when I-40 opened in the area in the early 1990s, much of the traffic shifted,” Conti stated. “A new area, meeting American Disabilities Act Standards and with a family restroom, was built near Warsaw. This facility serves more than 570,000 visitors annually. In comparison, the U.S. 421 site had just under 55,000 visitors last year at a cost of $2.14 per user, more than four times the statewide average for all of North Carolina’s 60 rest areas at $0.52 per user.”

The numbers cited then have dropped significantly since, according to the new state figures.

Where in 2010, there were roughly 55,000 visitors and a cost of $2.14 per user to keep up the facility, in 2019, there were just 37,230 visitors with the cost ballooning to $2.40 per user.

In 2011, commissioners adopted a resolution opposing the rest area’s closure, stating that the impact on travelers and rural tourism was not properly taken into account in the state’s decision. While some have gravitated toward I-40, the highway remains a viable route for motorists who prefer the leisurely, scenic route to the busier interstate.

In his pleas, Strickland called the stop an “institution” and “landmark”

“We cannot let something like that be closed and become an eyesore,” said Strickland. “We cannot let that happen. It’s great for community, as well as the traveling public. That makes a good case for keeping it open. If this is closed, maintenance is still necessary to keep the grounds clean and mowed in order to prevent it from becoming an eyesore of what has always been a well-kept area for travelers to stop and rest or enjoy a picnic.”

State cites low visitor totals, high upkeep costs

