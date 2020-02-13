MCA brings home “superior” and “excellent”

The Mintz Christian Academy speech/debate team, led by Mrs. Angie Buchanan, traveled to North Raleigh Christian Academy, on Saturday, Feb. 8, for the 2020 Association of Christian Schools International speech meet. Five Mintz middle and high school students competed in the competition. Jake White and Aubrey Tew brought home superior ribbons, while Mallory Edwards and Connor Ross, earned excellent ribbons, for their performances. Pictured from left are Connor Ross, Jake White, Aubrey Tew and Mallory Edwards.

From MCA

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_MCA.jpg